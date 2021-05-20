For fans of JRR Tolkien's books the Craighead Hobbit Howfs will be a dream come true, giving them the chance to live like brave Bilbo Baggins for a few days.

And there’s no need to go on an arduous journey to reach this magical kingdom – it’s located near to Dunblane within easy reach of Scotland’s Central Belt.There are two of the quaint hideaways, named Burrow and Bagend, surrounded by two acres of gardens, a sparkling lochan and enchanting woodland.The howfs (meaning ‘a favourite haunt of family and friends’) are built into hillsides, guaranteeing great views over the surrounding countryside, and are made of stone and wood, with grassy roofs and colourful, quirky round doors.

The interiors are created from beautiful hand-crafted wood, as is the comfortable double bed with a stargazing window in the roof above.There’s a wood-burning stove to keep you toasty, a great quality kitchen, and plentiful bathroom facilities, with piping hot showers, hand-crafted sinks and eco-friendly compost toilets.Outside there’s a seating area to enjoy watching country life going by before firing up the barbecue for an alfresco dinner.The Hobbit Howfs can be booked at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Welcome to Middle-earth The quirky and colourful round doors lead to a comfortable and cozy haven.

2. A home from home The handcrafted interiors have been created from wood and stone.

3. Green getaway The two houfs are built into a hillside and offer complete privacy.

4. Homely warmth There's a wood burner to keep things cosy when the Scottish weather turns chilly.