Would you like to spend a week away in a beautiful, old lighthouse?

Scottish Lighthouses to Rent: Here are 9 beautiful lighthouses you can rent in Scotland

Want to get away for a few days? You can’t go wrong with a staycation in a Scottish lighthouse.

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd Feb 2021, 18:17 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST

With many Scots already jetting off on long-haul flights, beach holidays or city break, others are lured by the thoughts of a staycation.

The ‘holidays at home’ boom following the first lockdown back in 2020, saw demand to sky rocket over the past few years and a Scottish lighthouse is one of the country's most popular to try.

If you’re looking for a local place to relax with the family later this year, you’ll be pleased to know Scotland is currently the top pick when it comes to booking a stay at home vacation in the last two years.

However, if you’re looking for something a little different to a log cabin, here are nine lighthouses that are simply breathtaking.

These lighthouses are available to rent via bookalighthouse.com.

Built in 1849, the Ardnamurchan Lighthouse is located at Lochaber and is available to rent from just £112 per night.

1. Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

Built in 1849, the Ardnamurchan Lighthouse is located at Lochaber and is available to rent from just £112 per night. Photo: bookalighthouse.com/

Located in Shetland, this stunning lighthouse sleeps six, with three bedrooms

2. The Lighthouse of Bressay

Located in Shetland, this stunning lighthouse sleeps six, with three bedrooms Photo: Bookalighthouse.com

Located on the north side of the loch, this is another amazing rental lighthouse that will allow to put your feet up at night and explore the Loch during the day.

3. Fantastic Lighthouse on Loch Ness

Located on the north side of the loch, this is another amazing rental lighthouse that will allow to put your feet up at night and explore the Loch during the day. Photo: bookalighthouse.com

This luxury lighthouse/cottage sleeps up to eight people and sits on the Isle of Skye. Available for £400 a night.

4. Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse Cottage

This luxury lighthouse/cottage sleeps up to eight people and sits on the Isle of Skye. Available for £400 a night. Photo: bookalighthouse.com

