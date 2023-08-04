Want to get away for a few days? You can’t go wrong with a staycation in a Scottish lighthouse.

With many Scots already jetting off on long-haul flights, beach holidays or city break, others are lured by the thoughts of a staycation.

The ‘holidays at home’ boom following the first lockdown back in 2020, saw demand to sky rocket over the past few years and a Scottish lighthouse is one of the country's most popular to try.

If you’re looking for a local place to relax with the family later this year, you’ll be pleased to know Scotland is currently the top pick when it comes to booking a stay at home vacation in the last two years.

However, if you’re looking for something a little different to a log cabin, here are nine lighthouses that are simply breathtaking.

These lighthouses are available to rent via bookalighthouse.com.

