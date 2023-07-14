This holiday rental is set on the coast of one of Scotland's most beautiful islands.

Positioned low on a hillside, just above a sandy beach, the Lewis Longhouse offers dramatic island landscape views that can be enjoyed from stunning floor-to-ceiling windows.

While you're enjoying your holiday on the Isle of Lewis you can also be happy you're doing your bit for the environment - with the eco-friendly house the first in the Western Isles to achieve an EPC rating of AA thanks to a range of ingenious energy saving features.

Downstairs there are two comfortable south-facing double bedrooms (complete with dressing gowns and soft towels), a double-height living area with log burner and underfloor heating, and a well-equipped kitchen and dining area. One bedroom has an ensuite shower room, while there's also a separate bathroom with bath and shower.

Look around and there are plenty of luxurious touches - including a Smart TV, BOSE music system, a bluetooth speaker, wine chillers, a Nespresso machine, a dishwasher, and a welcome pack featuring local foodie treats.

Head up the stairs and you'll find a relaxation space with a ‘surprise’ balcony looking out over the sea.

Outside there's a gas barbecue on the dedicated dining deck with a picnic table.

Two fishing rods and two bicycles are available for you to borrow, while if the weather takes a turn for the worse there are plenty of games, books, CDs and DVDs provided.

Some of the best walks in Scotland are available from the doorstep, with watersports and Stornoway just a short drive away - before you return to your island bolthole.

You can rent the Lewis Longhouse from www.hostunusual.com.

