Bank holidays, which Scotland will enjoy two of in August, are always eagerly awaited across the nation.

In 2022, the UK has also enjoyed the bonus of an additional day off due to the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

In Scotland, with two bank holidays in August and COVID restrictions eased, there’s a lot to look forward to during this well-deserved break.

Every year Scotland enjoys nine bank holidays. Today's (1 August) takes place during positive weather in the nation's central belt.

When are the August bank holidays in Scotland?

Scotland’s summer bank holiday always falls on the first Monday of the month.

The official date of the public holiday is 1 August 2022.

Unlike other holidays across the year, this one applies exclusively to Scotland.

The next summer bank holiday will take place in 4 weeks time on Monday 29 August.

What’s the weather forecast for the summer bank holiday?

Scotland’s bank holiday on 1 August will see warmer temperatures, a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and a gentle breeze in the central belt.

Here, temperatures this Monday will reach highs of 21°C and lows of 13°C, roughly.

During August, the average temperature is estimated to be around 19°C, although unexpected heatwaves are possible.

Overall, with the weather looking not too hot nor too cold, it is a perfect time for travelling.

When are the next bank holidays in Scotland 2022?

Each year, there are nine bank holidays in Scotland - this is one more than Wales or England, who only have eight.

Northern Ireland, however, enjoys the benefit of 10 bank holidays every year.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in Scotland for the rest of 2022:

Wednesday 30 November: Saint Andrew’s Day

Monday 26 December: Boxing Day

Tuesday 27 December: Christmas (Substitute Day)

Why are there bank holidays in the UK?

In 1871 the Bank Holiday Bill was drafted by the banker and politician Sir John Lubbock, which saw the introduction of bank holidays.

Originally, this meant only banks or other financial institutions closed for the day, hence the name “bank” holiday.

In time, however, schools, shops, government offices and other businesses adopted the holiday.