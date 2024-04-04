Following an extensive three-year renovation, the property on the corner of Glassford street and Wilson street in the Merchant City of Glasgow, has been completely renovated and will open this month.

What to expect from House of Gods Glasgow

Offering six more rooms than its Edinburgh counterpart, those checking in to the brand’s first Glasgow location can enjoy a new room category which comes complete with four poster bed and golden bathtub, as well as two spectacular (Rock Star) Presidential Suites located on the hotel’s top floor. It’s here that guests will be able to ‘party like they’re famous’, thanks to show-stopping amenities including private cinemas, expansive en-suites kitted out with twin baths and sprawling his and hers shower room, as well as the option to book and enjoy the whole floor if desired. In the basement there will be a spa for guests to unwind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like the Edinburgh House of Gods (which opened in 2019), sumptuous interiors are at the heart of the House of Gods experience. From hand-painted 24 karat-gold embellished de Gournay wallpaper in the lobby bar, to the marble fountain crowning the rooftop bar, the attention to detail within the hotel key to the look. Each guestroom has luxury touches, which include custom cashmere blankets, bespoke cabinetry, and marble-clad bathrooms. There’s also curated minibars and signature touches including the ‘naughty light’.

Food and drink at Glasgow’s House of Gods

Add-ons range from £59 Prosecco overnight stays to the £139 ‘Locked in Like I’m Famous’, where guests will be able to enjoy House of Gods in-room Prosecco service, chocolates, balloons and rose petals on arrival, along with a £40 bar tab, exclusive pizza deliveries, midnight feasts, and breakfast the next day complete with Mimosas.

On the top floor, guests will find the new rooftop ‘Garden of Eden’ inspired restaurant and bar. The space will serve an all-day menu filled with light bites and sharing plates, along with cocktails. Downstairs is the brand’s signature cocktail lounge where there will be a casual dining menu served throughout the day, and a cocktail bar by night.

Speaking about the opening, CEO Mike Baxter has said: “we couldn’t be more excited about opening our Glasgow location. It’s a place where everyone knows how to have a great time – and we’re here to treat each and every guest like the rock star they are. Creating the ultimate escape here has been our main priority. In addition to offering services like early check-in and late check-out as standard, we have worked alongside incredible artists and craftspeople to create a destination which celebrates true extravagance.

“From working alongside Siobhan Mackenzie who has designed our team’s uniforms to creating a custom toile de jouy wallpaper designed by Gregory Lewis, who has previously worked with a multitude of key fashion brands including Chanel, Fendi, and Christian Louboutin to name just a few, I can’t wait to welcome our first guests in just a few weeks.”

House of Gods Glasgow opening date