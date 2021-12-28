Former city couple enjoy move to Isle of Rum after 'feeling trapped' during lockdown in city

Alex Mumford, 32, and Buffy Cracknell, 30, moved to the island last year having never visited the Hebridean isle – over 500 miles from their former home in Bristol.

Their move last Christmas comes as the Isle of Rum Community Trust offered four new homes to attract new people to the isle which gained global interest.

Four families, bringing a total of eight adults and six children all under eight, were selected from more than 400 applications to live on the island which lies about 20 miles from Mallaig.

A couple who moved from Bristol to the Isle of Rum in Scotland have been enjoying island life after 'feeling trapped' in lockdown in the city (Photo: Brigitte Colleau).

The couple created the blog House by the Stream to document their move.

In an interview with the Press and Journal, Mr Mumford said: "Lockdown in Bristol made us feel trapped.

"I was working in a gym full-time, so had much more personal risk, plus we couldn't escape to various areas or get away from it all and get lost in the natural world like we can here on Rum.

“Our previous lockdown experience can easily be described as claustrophobic and monotonous."

Mr Mumford who now works as the island's visitor services manager said there was ‘no worrying about traffic’ on the remote isle but said that constant challenges include ferry cancellations.

The 32-year-old added: "We have managed to get involved in different community organisations and do our best to give back to the community that welcomed us.

"We have a beautiful island, so however your day is going you can always draw inspiration from the surroundings.

"When you live in a small community, any small things that arise seem magnified because you are inside the Petri dish of the village.

"For example, you cannot rely on emergency contractor callouts because there is no such thing on Rum.

"Nature has incredible power and it has taken much of our mind off the Covid situation.

"Not as much need for hand sanitising or mask wearing here unless we head down to the one shop on the island, where of course it is mandatory.”

