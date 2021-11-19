Edinburgh Brewdog hotel: Opening date, room price and what to expect from the Doghouse hotel

How the BrewDog hotel will look.

The Edinburgh Doghouse will be located on East Market Street, close to Waverley station and will be the second Scottish BrewDog hotel - following on from their Kennels offering in Aberdeen which opened in 2019.

BrewDog’s first foray into hospitality - and the brewer’s first Doghouse hotel - was opened in Columbus Ohio in 2017 as part of a substantial development which includes a brewery, tap room bar and large 32 room hotel all set within a 42 acre site.

We can expect similar things within the Edinburgh hotel as seen in Ohio and Aberdeen - such as beer on tap in all rooms, a stocked mini-bar and fridges in the shower for shower beers - as co-founder James Watt confirmed in a Tweet about the venture.

The brewers will move into the former Canongate Hotel, which was placed on the market with Knight Frank for £8million in 2019. The former C-listed Victorian schoolhouse has space for 21 apartment-style hotel rooms as well as a two storey commercial space that can house a bar, restaurant and outdoor terrace.

Neil Scott, a partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said of the hotel: “The Canongate is an attractive opportunity for a hotel operator or investor to be part of what is fast-becoming one of the most successful regeneration schemes in the city, and even perhaps Scotland.”

The BrewDog Kennels in Aberdeen were opened as the team wanted to offer customers a memorable hotel experience that combines their love of craft beer. The ‘mini hotel’ is located above the Castlegate bar, and all of the rooms are dog friendly and include a beer fridge in the bathroom so that guests can enjoy beers in the shower.

Speaking at the time of opening the Aberdeen BrewDog hotel, James Watt said: "Our BrewDog Kennels are a revolution in accommodation, sparked by too much time spent in immediately forgettable hotel rooms.

“We firmly believe that where you stay in a new city should be your home from home, so have brought the spirit of our DogHouse Hotel and its reverence for great beer to a new series of mini-hotels.

“And what better start for the BrewDog Kennels than our home city? Aberdeen is an incredible place for craft beer so we have upped the ante with our own take on accommodation.

"To paraphrase the song; you can check out but you may never want to leave.”