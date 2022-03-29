The last two Easter weekends in 2020 and 2021 have seen hotels, B&B and holiday lets forced to remain closed due to Covid restrictions, but in 2022 we will be able to enjoy something approaching normality.

Even if you don’t have anything booked yet, there are still plenty of options available to enjoy a few nights on Scotland’s stunning coast.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 of the best reviewed destinations that cost less than £350 for a three night stay for two adults, arriving on Good Friday (April 15) and checking out on Easter Monday (April 18).

They can all be booked on www.booking.com.

1. Douglas Park Guest House Overlooking the sea in the village of Kirn, less than a mile from Dunoon town centre on the beautiful Cowal peninsula, the Douglas Park Guest House offers room in an attractive Victorian building. Three nights for two people will cost you £262 including breakfast. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

2. Ayre of Cara Bed & Breakfast If you're really looking to get away from it all, destinations don't come much more remote than the Ayre of Cara Bed & Breakfast - perched on the coast overlooking Burray, a small island between South Ronaldsay and the Orkney Mainland. Five minutes from an unspoilt beach, breakfast is included in the £270 price for two adults staying three nights over Easter. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

3. Montague Villa A three night Easter stay for two at Montague Villa, in Dunoon, will cost you £294. For that you'll get breakfast and a beautiful four-star sea front location - along with shared garden, terrace and lounge. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

4. Kintyre Apartment If self catering in style is top of your Easter wishlist, Kintyre Apartment is an immaculate one bedroom flat just four minutes walk away from the beach in Ayr. A three night stay over Easter will set you back £327. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales