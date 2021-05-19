With the exception of those living in the Level 3 areas of Glasgow and Moray, Scots are now able to go on a break with up to six people from three different households.

So, for a memorable jaunt with family and friends the St Hilda, a traditionally Scottish ex-Tall Ship which sleeps up to six guests, ticks all the staycation boxes.

The self catering accommodation is moored just three miles away from Oban at Dunstaffnage Marina and is fully-equipped for you to experience onboard life without any potential for seasickness.

There are impressive kitchen facilities on the ship, but if you fancy going out for a bite the marina features a restaurant and bar that overlooks the majestic 13th century Dunstaffnage Castle.

There’s also a deck for enjoying drinks as the sun goes down over the sea.

Two other ships are also available for hire – the 82 feet-long cruise ship Seahorse II that sleeps up to eleven guests, and former lifeboat Gemini Explorer with space for up to eight guests.The surrounding area offers a large range of fun activities and adventures, including visiting the local islands, pristine beaches, ancient castles, trout-filled lochs, picturesque golf courses and famous distilleries.

Book the St Hilda at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Setting sail for adventure The interior of the ship is cozy and quirky, retaining plenty of original features. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Pure shores The three boats are moored in idyllic Dunstaffnage Marina, just three miles from Oban, the gateway to the Western Isles. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. Relax onboard There's plenty of space for guests to relax in the living area. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Local characters Take a trip to the nearby islands to see plenty of Scottish wildlife, including charismatic puffins. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo