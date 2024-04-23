A new study has revealed which Scottish destinations feature most prominently on popular social media photo sharing app Instagram.
Experts from travel company Private Tours Scotland studied which Scottish attractions had been tagged by travellers most often on the platform - with the top hashtag used over 720,000 times.
Struan Baird, co-founder of Private Tours Scotland, said: “Discovering the most Instagrammable destinations in Scotland offers a unique insight into the country’s most popular and picture-perfect spots for tourists.
“From spectacular lochs and mountains to fascinating castles rich with history, this data showcases the appreciation of Scotland’s beauty from tourists and locals, hopefully providing inspiration for your next trip.”
Here are Scotland’s 10 most Instagrammable places.
1. Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh Castle takes the crown as the most Instagrammable spot in Scotland, with an impressive 723,165 posts using the hashtag, #edinburghcastle. Standing on Castle Rock in the country’s capital, Edinburgh Castle is one of the oldest fortified places in Europe. The castle holds the oldest Crown jewels in Britain, The Honours of Scotland, making this spot a must-see destination for visitors in the capital. An adult ticket costs £19.50 to visit and it is open for visitors from 9am to 6pm every day during the summer period.
2. Glencoe
Closely following in second place is Glencoe, with 607,634 posts featuring the hashtag #glencoe. Located within Lochaber Geopark in the Highlands, the deep valley and towering mountains of Glen Coe were formed over millennia of shifting glaciers and volcanic eruptions, making it a perfect destination for explorers.
3. Loch Lomond
The third most Instagrammable destination in Scotland is Loch Lomond, with 596,965 posts using the hashtag, #lochlomond. This beautiful freshwater loch crosses the Highland Boundary Fault and is surrounded by charming villages, rolling countryside and hills. There is also access to the water for those seeking activities such as paddle boarding, open water swimming and kayaking.
4. Loch Ness
The world-famous Loch Ness ranks fourth, with 527,939 posts featuring its hashtag on the social media platform. Loch Ness contains more water than all the lakes in England and Wales combined, making it the most voluminous lake in the UK. Take a visit to Loch Ness to find out if a monster really does lurk in the deep…