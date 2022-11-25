Caravan holidays have never been so popular – and Scotland offers some of the best places in the UK to stop for a couple of night.

Sales of caravans soared towards the end of the pandemic - with people desperate to get out-and-about to discover their country.

And, with the continuining cost of living crisis, caravan breaks offer a cheaper and more flexible alternative to hotels.

With this in mind, we thought we’d take a look at some of the most beautiful places in the country to spend a few nights in your holiday home on wheels.

1. Resipole Farm A friendly farm park is on the shores of Loch Sunart on the Ardnamurchan peninsula in the Highlands, Resipole Farm Holiday Park even has Highland cattle grazing nearby to complete the perfect picture postcard look.

2. Huntly Castle Caravan Park Huntly Castle Caravan Park is a beautifully-landscaped site in the heart of the Grampian countryside. Close to the River Deveron and a five minute walk from the town of Huntly town, it's a great location for fishing, golfing, walking and wildlife.

3. Brighouse Bay A perfect destination for families, Brighouse Holiday Park is located on the Dumfries and Galloway coast near Kirkcudbright and offers an indoor pool, a cafe, a lounge bar, amusement room, fitness room, a sandy beach, an 18-hole golf course, fishing, pony treks and more.

4. Milarrochy Bay Camping and Caravanning Club Site The Milarrochy Bay Camping and Caravanning Club Site is situated on the eastern shore of Loch Lomond. It's the perfect base for exploring Scotland's first National Park - Loch Lomond and The Trossachs.