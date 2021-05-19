Hop aboard the carriage for a Level 2-compliant holiday for up to six people in the Dumfries and Galloway countryside.

A stay in this unique and quirky converted train carriage on the banks of the River Dee guarantees a memorable Scottish staycation

Now that much of Scotland has moved to Level 2 coronavirus restrictions it’s possible to go away for a break with up to six people from three different households.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:06 am

The first trip away with family and friends should be pretty special – and this first class converted train carriage will make it all the more memorable.

The Carriage, a former working 1957 railway car, is set in a tranquil Dumfries and Galloway country setting that was once the Bridge of Dee station, near the historic Scottish town of Castle Douglas.

It sleeps up to six people (and two pets) in two ensuite double bedrooms and one children's bunk room – all beautifully-decorated and guaranteeing a comfortable night’s sleep.

There’s also a spacious living room with sofas and a television, a compact well-equipped kitchen and a garden.

The surrounding area offers scenic coastal walks and forest trails for walkers and cyclists, with the bars and restaurants of Castle Douglas and the historic ruin of Threave Castle on your doorstep.

Book the Carriage at www.hostunusual.com.

1. All aboard

The quirky carriage is located in a former railway station which is now a garden for guests to enjoy.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

2. Railway sleepers

The two double bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

3. Decked out

Enjoy alfresco dining on the terrace.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

4. Local wildlife

Look out for native red squirrel in the surrounding countryside.

Photo: Canva

