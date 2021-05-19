The first trip away with family and friends should be pretty special – and this first class converted train carriage will make it all the more memorable.

The Carriage, a former working 1957 railway car, is set in a tranquil Dumfries and Galloway country setting that was once the Bridge of Dee station, near the historic Scottish town of Castle Douglas.

It sleeps up to six people (and two pets) in two ensuite double bedrooms and one children's bunk room – all beautifully-decorated and guaranteeing a comfortable night’s sleep.

There’s also a spacious living room with sofas and a television, a compact well-equipped kitchen and a garden.

The surrounding area offers scenic coastal walks and forest trails for walkers and cyclists, with the bars and restaurants of Castle Douglas and the historic ruin of Threave Castle on your doorstep.

Book the Carriage at www.hostunusual.com.

1. All aboard The quirky carriage is located in a former railway station which is now a garden for guests to enjoy.

2. Railway sleepers The two double bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.

3. Decked out Enjoy alfresco dining on the terrace.

4. Local wildlife Look out for native red squirrel in the surrounding countryside.