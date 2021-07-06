Return to splendour - it's time to reacquaint yourself with the riches Scotland has to offer

Join us, in a socially sensible way, as we check out and into some of the best Scottish city and country hotels and holiday parks. We hit the rails with the chance to return to the good old days of steam, and the road with two of Scotland's more intrepid tourers. And we even let our boots do the walking, with the opportunity to volunteer at the Cairngorms National Park, and a ramble around the beautiful island of Iona.

And to help you choose, here are seven businesses offering you something special this summer.

Puddledub Kennels and Cattery

During the Covid-19 lockdown, we have been busy repairing, disinfecting and painting our premises and are looking forward to welcoming both old and new clients back for the coming holiday seasons. Established for 20 years under present management and family owned, it’s a firm favourite in Kirkcaldy, Fife. Looking after both cats and dogs in their own individual pens with an attached outside runs.

All dogs and cats must be fully vaccinated prior to their holiday. Please contact us to discuss any special needs, covid-19 measures and any further information you require.

Atholl Palace Hotel

The Atholl Palace in Pitlochry is the ideal location for a leisurely break, business and private conferences, weddings and functions. The Atholl Palace is a spectacular hotel offering unique features and outstanding value. When you have read the pages of your favourite book, come and enjoy what we have to offer. You can afford to stay in this palace - The Atholl Palace. Book your luxury break with our four nights for the price of three now!

Stanwix

Whether you love the seaside or want to explore the Lake District, Stanwix park is the place!

Self Catering Apartments and Caravans to hire. Camping Pods and fully serviced pitches for tents, touring caravans and motorhomes. The park offers pet-free and pet-friendly accommodation so you can bring all the members of your family.

Indoor swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi and spa area. JJ’s bowling alley and amusement arcade. Outdoor swimming pool and play park.

Holiday Homes for Sale – Open all year

Prana Indian Grill

Our concept of Afternoon Chai is unique.The very first of its kind in Scotland, right here in Edinburgh.Let us indulge you and the ones you love. Let us treat you to the flavours of India and Scotland combined and showcase the exceptional service we are so renowned for. Prices Start from £14.50.

Rosslyn Chapel

Rosslyn Chapel was founded in 1446. The beauty of its setting, in rural Midlothian, and the mysterious symbolism of its ornate stonework have inspired, attracted and intrigued visitors, writers and artists ever since. Practically every surface inside and outside this unique building is carved in an outstanding display of craftsmanship. Come and see for yourself this summer. Just 7 miles south of Edinburgh and open daily. Numbers restricted so please book tickets in advance

Scottish Fisheries

The Scottish Fisheries Museum, by beautiful Anstruther harbour, shares the rich history and tells the story of the Scottish fishing industry. Housed in a collection of historic buildings it offers plenty for all ages to immerse themselves in.

For some harbourside dining visit the museum’s tearoom with its lunchtime menu and home baking to choose from, then browse our gift shop and its selection of all things seaside for that take home gift.

High Spirits

Cocktails for £5? Where?

Here at High Spirits Falkirk not only do we specialise in desirable cocktails, between Sunday- Tuesday you can grab yourself a taste of the Summer for only £5! Or how about a Prosecco Sunday at only £15 a bottle?

Come and join us in our newly decorated bar and restaurant where from Wednesday to Sunday 12pm - 6pm you can grab 3 courses for £12.00, 2 courses for £9.00 and an OAP Meal Deal for only £5!