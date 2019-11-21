Shoppers in the East of Scotland will have more cash to splash in the Black Friday sales at the end of November, thanks to a special offer from Stagecoach.

The company is cutting the cost of travel with its Black Friday dayrider ticket, valid on Friday 29 November, Saturday 30 November or Sunday, 1 December, it allows you to travel anywhere in the East of Scotland for just £5 a day.

The normal price of an East Scotland dayrider is £16, meaning customers can enjoy a huge saving. The special Black Friday dayrider ticket will be available to buy from the driver (just ask for a Black Friday dayrider) and will be available to buy and use on a mobile device, via the Stagecoach Bus app.

So if you’re heading into town to shop up a storm, this means there’s another discount to celebrate – and even more money for shopping. Enjoy a return trip across the East of Scotland, whether travelling to your local high street or city to city, at a price significantly less than the train or fuel and parking charges for the day.

For the uninitiated, Black Friday sees retail prices slashed for at least 24 hours in a bid to get people to splurge in the run-up to Christmas.

While Black Friday used to be almost exclusively based around tech products, savings on everything from garden and homewares to fashion and beauty are now common, with supermarkets leading the way with some impressive bargains.

This year, Black Friday takes place on 29 November, with Cyber Monday – which continues the bargain-hunting frenzy online – on 2 December.

New research shows that on average, Brits plan to spend an estimated £220 each on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year – and more Brits than ever are planning to take part: in 2018, 36 per cent of adults planned to do so, while this year nearly two-thirds say they’ll be hitting the sales.

The offer is the latest in a string of passenger friendly promotions by the firm which launched new, faster services across its network this summer with buses running up to every 4 minutes from Ferrytoll Park & Ride to Edinburgh.

Stagecoach decided to make changes to its Express City Connect network following feedback from customers who wanted more frequent Express services into Edinburgh, as well as faster journey times. The company has also invested £5.1 million into its fleet, including 19 accessible, low-floor Plaxton LE coaches.

The company has also introduced live bus information to tell you exactly when your bus will arrive at your stop – check online at Stagecoachbus.com or download the Stagecoach Bus App from the App store or Google play store.

For full details of Stagecoach’s Black Friday weekend offer, please visit this link.

Full festive timetables including service availability across the Christmas period will be available in travel shops from 29 November.