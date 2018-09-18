Simple Minds star recruits Gaelic singers for videogame soundtrack

A musician who plays with iconic Scottish rock band Simple Minds has recruited some of Scotland’s leading Gaelic singers for the soundtrack of a major new videogame.

Bass player Ged Grimes masterminded the recording of more than 30 songs for The Bard’s Tale IV, a fantasy adventure set in 18th-century Scotland.

Ged Grimes has performed with Deacon Blue, Danny Wilson and Simple Minds.

Among the performers used were 82-year-old South Uist singer Rona Lightoot and 16-year-old Peigi Barker, from Inverness-shire, who played Young Merida in the Disney-Pixar film Brave.

Kathleen MacInnes, Eilidh Cormack, Fiona Hunter and Kim Carnie are among the other singers to feature on the new version of the role-playing classic, which was first released in 1985.

Grimes also brought in a 40-strong Gaelic choir for the game, which has been released by the Los Angeles-based film inXile Entertainment.

Grimes, whose previous bands include Danny Wilson and Deacon Blue, said: “I wanted to capture the breadth of outstanding voices and musicianship that exists in my homeland and create a soundtrack which reflected Scotland’s unique musical heritage.

“These ancient songs tell us about how life was lived long ago but can also give us wisdom, vision and hope for the future.”