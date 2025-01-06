Win £10,000 cash and free products at stores across Scotland

Community retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win this month, by playing the free Frozen Fortune game on their smartphone, tablet or computer with a pool of 400,000 instant rewards on big brand products up for grabs.

SPAR is giving away four £10,000 grand prizes, and as people begin to dream of adventures and travels for 2025, a £200 holiday voucher will also be given away every day until the competition ends on the 19th of February.

SPAR stores across Scotland will be participating, with over 200 locations ready to award lucky winners their prizes for an instant mood lift this January.

Shoppers can also win instant prizes from a huge array of brands.

For a chance to win simply visit www.frozenfortune.co.uk and play the daily Ice Breaker game.