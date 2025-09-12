Thistles champion inclusivity with launch of new Sensory Bags for shoppers

To mark National Inclusion Week (15–21 September), Thistles shopping centre, in Stirling, is launching a brand-new initiative designed to make visits more inclusive and enjoyable for local families.

From this September, shoppers will be able to borrow specially created ‘Sensory Bags’ from the centre’s management office, helping to make shopping at Thistles a calmer, more positive experience.

The free-to-use Sensory Bags, available in exchange for a refundable £5 deposit, contain ear defenders, fidget spinners, sensory toys and feelings cards. Each item has been carefully chosen to provide comfort, support and a sense of control for those who may find busy environments overwhelming.

The initiative is part of the centre’s ongoing #ThistlesHelps programme, which delivers projects to benefit the Stirling community throughout the year – from charity collections and family events, to practical support for local causes. The Sensory Bags, coupled with the centre’s weekly Quiet Hour which runs every Sunday from 10am to 11am, reflects Thistles’ commitment to making the centre a welcoming place for everyone, no matter their needs.

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles, said: “At Thistles, we want every family who visits us to feel welcome and supported. For some shoppers, both adults and children, the hustle and bustle of a shopping centre can feel overwhelming, and our Sensory Bags are designed to make that experience easier and more enjoyable.

This is just another way we put our #ThistlesHelps promise into action, working to ensure Thistles remains not just a shopping destination, but a real community hub.”

The Sensory Bags can be collected from the Centre Management office at Thistles via Goosecroft Road, offering families a simple, practical way to make their shopping trips more comfortable.