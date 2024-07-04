Sunlit Clementine and Vetiver Eau de Parfum

The beauty brand will be spoiling its customers on the opening week

Edinburgh’s St James Quarter proves that it’s still the place that every big brand wants to be, with the opening of the new Molton Brown on July 12.

This luxury name, which was established on London’s South Molton Street back in 1971, will join the destination’s other beauty residents including L’Occitane, Neom, Aesop, The Perfume Shop, Kiehl’s, H Beauty and others, with a stand-alone store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While one doors closes, another opens, and vice versa, as their original George Street store will be shutting down permanently on July 10.

In their newer level three home, expect all their latest launches, including their new Reviving Rosemary range, with notes of the eponymous herb as well as geranium and patchouli. This collection includes Bath & Shower Oil-in-Gel (£27 for 300ml) and Perfume Oil (£18 for 10ml), Shampoo and Conditioner (£22 each for 300ml). You’ll also find their new Statement Candles, in varieties including Re-Charge Black Pepper or Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold (£85 each for 600g candle).

If you’re trying to sell a property, we’d suggest you get one of those burning in the background immediately.

There are also some dates to add to your diary.

Friday July 12: Get queuing from the opening time of 9am, as the first 100 customers who make a purchase receive a complimentary holiday-sized 100ml Fiery Pink Pepper Body Wash (usually £25 for 300ml) and 100ml Fiery Pink Pepper Body Lotion (usually £30 for 300ml).

July 12-21: Customers will receive a free 7.5ml eau de perfume of their choice if they spend £60 or more in-store within these dates. We’re fans of the Sunlit Clementine and Vetiver (£140 for 100ml), with notes of clementine, mandarin, iris absolute and Bourbon vetiver, or Wild Mint and Lavandin, which features lavender that’s been sourced from Provence, orris root and creamy nutmeg.

Saturday July 13: From 2:30pm to 6:30pm, St James Quarter resident, The Alchemist, will be offering cocktails in the new shop, with each inspired by a Molton Brown perfume. The beauty brand will also be offering Personal Fragrance Consultations, with gratis engravings on any bottles purchased.

Saturday July 20: There will be a calligrapher instore, from 12:30pm until 4:30pm, who will offer gratis personalisation with any purchases. They’ll also be serving drinks and sweet treats.

Friday July 26: Admission is £10 (redeemable against purchases on the night) for a 90 minute fragrance masterclass, from 6-7:30pm, that focuses on their Coastal Cypress collection. As well as a sensory journey with their perfume experts, guests will enjoy free snacks and cocktails, and get a luxury goodie bag worth £36 to take home. If you can’t make this date, they’re doing similar events at the same time on August 2, on Rhubarb and Rose; August 16, on Fiery Pink Pepper; August 23, which will focus on the rich and spicy Oudh Accord and Gold, and August 30, with Re-Charge Black Pepper. Tickets are available online via Eventbrite, www.eventbrite.com