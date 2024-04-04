Taste test: We sample the world's first Oyster Gin, from the Isle of Bute Distillery

Isle of Bute Oyster Gin

What is it?

The world’s first Oyster Gin (£42, www.isleofbutedistillery.com), made at the Isle of Bute Distillery in Rothesay. They created it by shucking Loch Fyne Oysters and placing their shells in a botanical basket to go into their copper pot still, named Audrey. It’s just one of the gin varieties available from this four-year-old distillery, owned by Rhona Madigan-Wheatley, which also includes Gorse, Heather and Oak.

Why did they make it?

The coastal theme is huge in the gin world. For example, there’s also Edinburgh Gin Seaside Gin and North Uist Distillery make Downpour, which features botanicals including pepper dulse seaweed. The Oyster Gin is another take on that theme. They say that this spirit is particularly excellent when paired with seafood and works well in a classic serve.

Iona Buick, distillery manager says, “Simple and elegant, the Bute martini, which contains 50ml of this gin, 12.5ml of fino sherry and a pinch of salt, is a twist on a classic”. We imagine it’d also be a good base for a Gibson (a martini with a pickled onion) or dirty (with an olive and brine). Alternatively, they say to team it with light tonic and a garnish of fresh ginger, chilli and coriander.

What does it actually taste like?