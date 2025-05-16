Spey Valley Brewery joins local artisan producers stocked in the Phoenix Shop & Cafe, Findhorn

Some of the popular Spey Beers range

Currently celebrating its 30th year of operation, the popular Phoenix Shop, within the Findhorn Ecovillage, has announced that it has an exciting new local product range. Its added Spey Valley Brewery to its list of artisan producers.

Established in 2007, Spey Valley Brewery was the first commercial microbrewery in the heart of Speyside to create the finest hand-crafted beers from the same water as Speyside’s renowned malt whiskies. Its product lines include Spey’s Cadet, Spey’s Jam, and Sunshine on Keith.

Additionally, two of the craft bakeries whose bread is stocked within the shop, have won awards at the Scottish Bread Championships in the past few months. Bruntlands Bread picked up four Gold Awards, whilst Love That Loaf collected an incredible nine awards in total.

With the kudos of being the UK's first community-owned shop, with a strong focus on organic produce, in the words Shop Manager, David Hammond, the range of local, organic, fairtrade and ethical products stocked at the Phoenix Shop, is “far wider than you would find in a store in one of the UK’s largest cities, never mind a shop in a small, rural community.”

The hard working team at the Phoenix Cafe & Shop

Holding regular showcases of its products, the Phoenix Shop continues to buck the trend in retail via, attracting new customers and artisan suppliers, many of whom hold prestigious Great Taste Awards, and other accolades.

Many local people come to stock up on essentials, knowing that they are supporting a committed and ethical business. Another innovative local business, part of the Phoenix Shop offering, and based in the Ecovillage itself, is Gut Feelings Kombucha, making a name for itself with its fermented tea.

Along with its wide range of foodstuffs, including groceries, chilled foods, fairtrade chocolate, fresh fruit and vegetables, the shop also sells books, crafts, cards and gifts.

“We are delighted to welcome Spey Brewery to the Phoenix Shop,” said David. “We also send our congratulations to Bruntlands Bread, and Love That Loaf. There is nothing to beat the smell and taste of freshly baked bread. Spey Valley Brewery joins our existing portfolio of artisan drinks.”

“It’s set to be a very busy spring and summer season, which, we hope, will be boosted by visitors coming to the village to see the new Light of Findhorn Meditation Chamber,” added David. “We also have self catering accommodation in the village now, which has been acquired through a community buyout.”

He went on to say how proud all of those involved in the Phoenix Shop were to be celebrating thirty years of operation.

“Trading conditions have never been tougher for small independent shops, like ourselves, and so we are very grateful to be celebrating three decades of serving customers throughout Moray,” said David. “We really go the extra mile to look after our customers, and to keep coming up with the very best selection of products that are keenly priced, and all of the highest quality. The shop local ethos is extremely strong here, and we thank our regular customers for their continued support.”

David McDonald from Spey Valley Brewery said: “We are delighted to be stocked at the Phoenix Shop, having worked hard over the years and gained many fans in the Speyside area, it is fantastic to see that reputation for quality and innovation spread further afield. We have strong ethical beliefs about helping our community and sourcing locally, beliefs which are very much in common with the Phoenix Shop. We are SOPA accredited and most of our sales are made within 60 miles of the brewery itself. I look forward to working closely with the shop and hope that we can bring more beers and even some tasting events to the Ecovillage in due course.”

Meanwhile, sister business to the Phoenix Shop, the Phoenix Café, has just launched a new Spring Menu, with highlights including its new fully vegetarian breakfasts, Burrito Bowls, Salads of the Week, and a home baking range which offers vegan versions of classics such as Citrus Tart.

Specialising in vegetarian and vegan dishes, and with a reputation for providing the best cup of sustainably sourced coffee in the area, the Phoenix café, has seating inside and out on a beautiful natural terrace, surrounded by trees. Fully licensed, it is the perfect place in which to meet up with friends, seek refreshment after a bracing walk along the nearby beach, or enjoy a meal and a drink whilst attending any of the events in the Ecovillage.

Forthcoming events include a Beltane Festival, taking place over the first weekend of May. Along with live music, DJ’s, and dancing display, the Weekend will see a foraging session, with the opportunity to sample a selection of local “wild foods”. A Solstice Party will be held in the cafe from 9pm - midnight on Friday 20th June, followed by a Summer Festival, taking place 11th-13th July.

Further details www.thephoenix.uk