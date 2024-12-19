Sorry, you’ve missed Christmas: Scots warned many favourite stores have stopped online orders
Today is the final date to place your online orders with some of Scotland’s favourite stores, to guarantee delivery in time for Christmas.
Shoppers hunting last-minute bargains may have left it too late to buy online from their favourite stores in time for Christmas, warns the home delivery expert Parcelhero. This year, a number of retailers have brought forward their online final ordering dates, catching many shoppers unprepared.
With the Met Office issuing a Yellow Alert of strong winds bringing travel disruption to Scotland this weekend, any potential disruption to deliveries could mean presents miss arriving before the Big Day, says Parcelhero.
Parcelhero’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks M.I.L.T., says: "With Christmas delivery issues possible this weekend, Parcelhero’s ever-popular retailers’ Christmas deadline tool is invaluable. It lists 50 of the UK’s favourite stores’ final online ordering dates for Christmas.
"Our tool reveals that, from Boden to Waterstones, many retailers have played it safe and decided to pull forward their Christmas orders by a day or more this year.
‘Rather than risk disappointing customers, some of Britain’s best-loved stores have faced the problem of Christmas delivery weather issues head-on and are playing it sensibly safe. Stores calling it quits today (Thursday, December 19) include:
- House of Fraser
- Paul Smith
- Waterstones
‘Tomorrow, (Friday, December 20) many more are set to follow, including:
- Boden
- The Bodyshop
- Dell
- Disney
- French Connection
In all, 19 out of the Top 50 retailers featured in our list have brought forwards their final order deadline by a day or more from the dates they originally gave us. We think that’s a sensible precaution.
‘In contrast, for those shoppers determined to cling on until the eleventh hour, some stores are still offering Same-Day deliveries on Christmas Eve.
That can be an expensive option and we’d never recommend people rely on last-minute deliveries, except in an emergency. Stores offering Christmas Eve Same-Day home deliveries include:
- Amazon
- Argos
- Net-a-Porter (selected areas)
- Zara (selected areas)
‘As Christmas gallops towards us, Parcelhero’s popular Christmas tool can be a lifesaver.
To check the easy-to-use retailers’ final order dates or find out the last mailing dates for presents to UK and international destinations see: https://www.parcelhero.com/events/christmas-gifts-delivery