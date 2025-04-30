Sip your way into Spring with Caorunn gin

Spring is finally here and as we get set to enjoy the sun, who can resist a deliciously crisp and refreshing cocktail?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handcrafted in small batches, Caorunn’s award-winning gin presents the perfect option for your cocktails this Spring. Caorunn is infused with five locally foraged Celtic botanicals and six traditional gin botanicals, all brought together in the world’s only working Copper Berry Chamber for maximum flavour.

For those seeking the ultimate refreshment to sip in the sunshine, enjoy Caorunn Gin’s ‘Perfect Serve’ – a slice of juicy, red apple with chilled tonic water over ice. Alternatively, shake up a delightful gin cocktail for a something a little more special to celebrate the changing seasons!

Spring Serve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bee's Business

Enjoy the lighter nights with a classic highball serve. This cocktail is extremely refreshing and easy to make at home and the addition of apple juice brings a sweeter, fruity side to the classic G&T which explores Caorunn’s crisp apple and citrus notes.

Ingredients

· 50ml Caorunn Classic Gin

· 25ml pressed apple juice

· Top with Mediterranean tonic water

Method

Build, top with Mediterranean tonic water & stir over ice.

Garnish with red apple slices & a sprig of rosemary

Bee's Business

Infused with the vibrant flavours of local apples and honey, the Bee’s Business cocktail offers the ideal blend of crisp freshness and natural sweetness. This beautifully mouthwatering blend complemented with Caorunn gin’s unique, refreshing taste makes it the perfect Spring sundowner to sip.

Ingredients

· 50ml Caorunn Gin

· 20ml local pressed apple juice

· 15ml local honey syrup*

· 10ml lemon juice

· 5ml apple cider vinegar

Method

1. Shake ingredients together with ice

2. Double strain into a glass over ice

3. Finish with red apple fan garnish

*Add 1-part warm water to 1 part honey & stir