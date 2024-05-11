This is our specially selected quartet of treats

Fancy a treat? You’re worth it, after all. Here are four of our favourite new beauty buys.

Almond Delicious Shower Cream £17.50 L’Occitane (www.uk.loccitane.com)

We can’t smell this gorgeous new body wash - the sister product to this brand’s popular Almond Shower Oil - without our stomach rumbling. It’s scent is weet and delicious, like a frothy nutty mousse, with ingredients including sustainably sourced sweet almond oil from the Valensole Plateau of Provence, and has a light whipped texture. Leaves skin feeling soft and plump.

L'Occitane Almond Delicious Shower Cream

Little Ishga Hair and Body Wash £19 Ishga (www.uk.ishga.com)

Our favourite Scottish beauty brand, Ishga, has released their Little Ishga range of products suitable for ages ranging from babies up to early teens. It includes this organic and Soil Association approved wash, with extracts of their signature fucus serratus seaweed, aloe vera, lavender and other gentle ingredients.

Supernatural Ceramide Silk Facial Sunscreen SPF50+ £34 Antipodes (www.antipodesnature.com)

Don’t leave it too late to add the essential that is sunscreen to your daily routine. This natural origin stuff, from the sustainable vegan brand, has broad spectrum and waterproof protection, and it leaves skin with a glow, rather than the white cast you might get from cheaper imitations. Also, the packaging is plastic free.

L'Eau d'Issey Solar Violet

L’Eau d’Issey Solar Violet £107 for 100ml The Perfume Shop (www.theperfumeshop.com)