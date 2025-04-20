Scottish designer Sophie McGown wins top fashion award for jewellery brand loved by Princess of Wales

Fashion Designer Sophie McGown has raised thousands for mental health causes with her ‘Issy Star’ earrings.

Scottish designer Sophie McGown has been named winner of the Fashion Award at the 2025 Female Founder Awards at Caird Hall, Dundee - a major honour celebrating her standout designs, meaningful mission, and growing global impact.

The founder of statement jewellery brand EAR SASS was recognised at the London ceremony, with her team calling her “incredible” and praising the years of hard work she’s poured into the business “to bring joy through jewellery to people all over the world.”

Her story first went global in 2023 when the Princess of Wales wore the brand’s Issy Star earrings on World Mental Health Day - a deeply meaningful moment for the Scottish designer and her family.

The earrings were created in memory of Sophie’s 17-year-old niece, Issy, who tragically took her life in 2023 after struggling with her mental health. The design was gifted to the Princess by Issy’s mum, Sarah Renton, during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club, where Issy had been a player and coach. Kate’s decision to wear them publicly, Sophie later shared, helped open up important conversations around mental health, grief, and support - and sales of the Issy Star earrings alone have now raised over £17,000 for suicide prevention charity Brave Mind.

EAR SASS has since launched a rose gold version of the Issy Star, and recently introduced a brand new design the Catherine in honour of the Princess herself.

A portion of proceeds from both these styles continues to support Brave Mind, which works with schools, clubs and universities on suicide awareness and mental health education.

Speaking about her award win Sophie said: “This award means the world - not just to me, but to everyone who’s supported EAR SASS from the beginning,” Sophie said.

“It’s been a journey shaped by love, loss, community and creativity. Every pair of earrings we make is about more than just looking good - it’s about connection, confidence, and sometimes a deeper story. I’m especially proud that our designs, the Issy Star and the Catherine have helped raise vital funds for mental health support, Brave Mind. That’s something really special and something we will continue to build”