Scotland split by loyalty card use as in-store grocery shopping drops back to pre-pandemic levels

New data from digital transformation consultancy Daemon reveals that Scots are torn on buying into the loyalty card scheme hype. 21% of Scottish consumers say that having a loyalty card scheme makes them more likely to continue shopping with a particular retailer. On the other hand, one in five Scots reveal that having a loyalty card scheme makes no difference to what retailer they get their groceries from.

Owning a loyalty card is high among Scots. 76% use a supermarket loyalty card every time they grocery shop, 53% every time they DIY shop, 60% every time they use a beauty salon and 74% every time they use an electronic store.

There’s a stark difference between Edinburgh and Glasgow shoppers. In Edinburgh, 73% will use a supermarket loyalty card every time they shop but 82% of Glasgow shoppers will take advantage of the discount card for groceries. This trend continues, as 71% of people in Edinburgh use their loyalty card every time they’re in a beauty salon, but only 55% of those in Glasgow will.

The perks vs privacy dilemma The research reveals that while discounts are still a primary motivator for shoppers, willingness to share certain information and the changing retail landscape is reshaping consumer loyalty.

Over half (55%) of Scots would be willing to exchange their email address to receive a 25% discount on their next shop, 48% to receive free products and 36% for free delivery. But Scots are sceptical about handing over the phone number.

Only 15% would be willing to exchange their number for a 25% discount, 16% to receive free products and 17% for free delivery. This is even lower for consumers exchanging their social media profiles. Only 4% would share their profile for a 25% discount and 3% would for free products and free delivery.

Kyle Hauptfleisch, Chief Consulting Officer, Daemon comments, “The data indicates Scottish consumers value email privacy, willing to share addresses for 25% discounts but not phone numbers and social media for free items. Retailers should focus promotions on email-based loyalty programmes to effectively engage this market segment while respecting their data privacy preferences.”

The online grocery opportunity The pandemic caused a seismic shift in grocery shopping habits with online shopping spiking between March 2020 and summer 2021. In that period, 14% did their shopping exclusively online, compared to 3% pre-pandemic. But Scots have returned to pre-pandemic shopping and 3% once again only shop exclusively online.

Just under half (45%) of Scots shop only in-store, with this figure being 40% in Edinburgh and 50% in Glasgow. Retailers face an uphill, but not impossible battle to persuade consumers to shop online. When asked what would make them shop online more frequently, 36% stated lower delivery fees, 26% said better deals online, 23% better product quality and 22% the removal of minimum spend requirement.