Primark launches Click & Collect in Scotland
Primark has today launched its popular Click & Collect service in Scotland, with all 21 stores across the country now offering the service.
Shoppers across Scotland can now browse and shop a wide selection of Primark products online for the first time, spanning women’s, men’s, kids and homeware, before collecting their order in-store.
As well as offering the convenience of ordering wherever and whenever, the service gives people the chance to get their hands on ranges and collections typically only found in Primark’s larger stores. Whether that’s its popular Paula Echevarria collection, 100% linen outfits from The Primark Edit or pieces from its adaptive clothing range, Click & Collect brings more of Primark to more people.
The move means that shoppers at the UK’s smallest Primark, in Hamilton, will have access to more than three times the in-store range, with more than 5,000 products available via Click & Collect.
It comes as Primark completes the full roll out of the service across its 187 stores in England, Wales and Scotland.
Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “From the moment we launched Click & Collect, we’ve heard from our customers that it’s made shopping with us even easier. We know our customers in Scotland have been patiently waiting for the service to come to them, and I’m delighted that the wait is finally over. From today, shoppers can check out online and pick up in person at any of our 21 Scottish stores, making it easier than ever to grab all their holiday essentials ahead of summer.”
Primark’s Click & Collect service is just one of the ways Primark is giving Scottish shoppers more convenience, choice and reasons to visit their local high street.
The retailer’s first store in Scotland was in Hamilton, opening in 1975 – making it one of the first Primark stores in the UK. Today, Primark has 21 stores in Scotland spanning over 700,000 sq ft of retail space and employing more than 2,300 colleagues. It opened its latest Scottish store last December, at Glasgow Fort, while at the same time introducing its WornWell vintage clothing concession to its store on Argyle Street, also in Glasgow.