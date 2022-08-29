News you can trust since 1817
Middle of Lidl Mysteries: 10 of Lidl’s ‘most bizarre’ middle aisle items that were mocked (or loved) by customers

Lidl’s middle aisle selection, affectionately known as the “Middle of Lidl”, hosts a wealth of items that are not necessarily must-haves but possibly more never-knew-you-needs, ranging from weird to wonderful, or simply both. Here are 10 of the most bizarre.

By Thomas Mackay
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:59 pm

Fancy going scuba diving, practising your sewing skills, getting into the game of ping pong or becoming a DIY expert?

All of these options (and many more) can become reality during a casual stroll down Lidl’s middle aisle.

The treasure trove of bargains and oddities is regularly updated so if you’re ever uninspired by the current selection then a new one is always around the corner.

Recently, it was announced that Lidl was cutting back on its non-food products after ‘Middle of Lidl’ lost its “appeal” and sales dropped below a 10% share of Lidl’s total business, according to a report by the RetailGazette.

So, to remember the weird and wonderful diversity of the middle aisle (with varying products per store nationwide), here are 10 ‘Middle of Lidl’ items that caught customer’s eyes from all over the UK.

1. Pocket Prosecco

"From Prosecco to pocket in seconds." For those who've had to leave a party early, but didn't want to rush that expensive Prosecco opened for the occasion, this one's for you. Pocket Prosecco allows you to slide that beverage into your back pocket spillage-free (and discretely) - a worthy entry for first place on this list.

Photo: BlueSkyStudios (via Amazon)

2. Inflatable Avocado (with a removable beach ball core)

It's well-known that Millennials rave about Avocados, and in the United States the domestic consumption of them has increased from 436 million pounds in 1985 to 2.7 billion in 2020, according to Statista. So, why not be the talk of your local pool with this inflatable avocado AND an anatomically suitable beach ball core to go? This item can only be seen as a win.

Photo: Crivit (via leakbuy eBay)

3. Seascooter (RDS200)

You head to your local Lidl, pick up some basic items like bread and milk, and then you see an almost £400 Seascooter in the middle aisle and think: "that's going straight in my basket." This was, possibly, the thought process behind the merchandise manager who suggested this be included in the Middle of Lidl, but we may never know.

Photo: Yamaha (via Lidl website)

4. Meradiso Fish Cushion

While most prefer teddy bears or other varieties of cute soft animal toys, this product tried something different. The Meradiso Fish Cushions look closer to actual fish plucked from a river and then put through taxidermy, who was this product intended for? It's unclear.

Photo: Submitted

