If your January resolution is to spend time together, try Yu Spa Edinburgh's new ESPA Signature Treatment

You can have it solo, or together in their Duo Room

Dundee's Duet Treatment Room at Yu Spa

I’m always complaining to my husband that we don’t do enough together.

As part of a January ‘trying new things’ resolution, I’ve already attempted to rope him into bouldering, Pickleball and wild swimming.

He’s always answered with a firm no.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ESPA back massage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, I persuaded him to be my plus one, when it came to sampling the new ESPA Signature Treatment, which is available at Yu Spa in Edinburgh and Dundee. This features products from the brand, but has been designed with the help of the hotel’s senior therapist, so you won’t get it elsewhere.

We’re trying it in their duet treatment room.

Our therapists lead us through a few ESPA products, and we chose them according to the smells that appeal to us most.

I go first, and I’m sure he’s copying me, as we both end up choosing the Restorative Oil for the massage elements, and the Balancing Herbal Spa Tonic for the facial.

The therapists leave the room and we scramble onto the treatment beds, face up, as instructed. It looks like he’s already fallen asleep, and I try to wake him up with an ‘oy’ before they get back.

We start with a cleanse. My makeup is removed, then we’re each handed an ultraviolet-light-projecting mirror. It makes my skin look dappled - sun damage, I think - and shows congestion around my nose.

“You have very good skin, I can’t see anything wrong here,” I can hear his therapist say. Harumph.

The skincare products, to be used later, are tweaked to suit his perfect skin, and my less-than-ideal complexion.

Now we turn over for the back massage. My crunchy bits are dug out with knuckles, and there are smoothing motions around the scapulas. Our arms are stretched out to the sides and overhead, and I can smell the rose geranium in the oil, which they dub a ‘hug in a bottle’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is doing sleepy breathing, and I wonder if he has really conked out now.

There’s about 30 minutes of this, before we finish with the facial.

I have another frothy cleanse, using a jojoba-based face wash, then a thick mask is painted on. After this is removed, they use cryo globes to massage my face. These glass spheres feel icily cool and gorgeous, as they’re moved in tandem.

After some final touches of moisturiser, the final element is a scalp massage using ESPA’s Pink Hair and Scalp Mud.

This experience has given us a little taste of everything, including time together.

I feel revitalised. As for him. I have to practically carry him home. I doubt bouldering will ever have the same appeal.