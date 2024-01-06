If your January resolution is to spend time together, try Yu Spa Edinburgh's new ESPA Signature Treatment
I’m always complaining to my husband that we don’t do enough together.
As part of a January ‘trying new things’ resolution, I’ve already attempted to rope him into bouldering, Pickleball and wild swimming.
He’s always answered with a firm no.
However, I persuaded him to be my plus one, when it came to sampling the new ESPA Signature Treatment, which is available at Yu Spa in Edinburgh and Dundee. This features products from the brand, but has been designed with the help of the hotel’s senior therapist, so you won’t get it elsewhere.
We’re trying it in their duet treatment room.
Our therapists lead us through a few ESPA products, and we chose them according to the smells that appeal to us most.
I go first, and I’m sure he’s copying me, as we both end up choosing the Restorative Oil for the massage elements, and the Balancing Herbal Spa Tonic for the facial.
The therapists leave the room and we scramble onto the treatment beds, face up, as instructed. It looks like he’s already fallen asleep, and I try to wake him up with an ‘oy’ before they get back.
We start with a cleanse. My makeup is removed, then we’re each handed an ultraviolet-light-projecting mirror. It makes my skin look dappled - sun damage, I think - and shows congestion around my nose.
“You have very good skin, I can’t see anything wrong here,” I can hear his therapist say. Harumph.
The skincare products, to be used later, are tweaked to suit his perfect skin, and my less-than-ideal complexion.
Now we turn over for the back massage. My crunchy bits are dug out with knuckles, and there are smoothing motions around the scapulas. Our arms are stretched out to the sides and overhead, and I can smell the rose geranium in the oil, which they dub a ‘hug in a bottle’.
He is doing sleepy breathing, and I wonder if he has really conked out now.
There’s about 30 minutes of this, before we finish with the facial.
I have another frothy cleanse, using a jojoba-based face wash, then a thick mask is painted on. After this is removed, they use cryo globes to massage my face. These glass spheres feel icily cool and gorgeous, as they’re moved in tandem.
After some final touches of moisturiser, the final element is a scalp massage using ESPA’s Pink Hair and Scalp Mud.
This experience has given us a little taste of everything, including time together.
I feel revitalised. As for him. I have to practically carry him home. I doubt bouldering will ever have the same appeal.
ESPA Signature Treatment, 55 minutes, Monday to Thursday £80pp, Friday to Sunday £85pp: Yu Spa Edinburgh (Apex Waterloo Place Hotel, 23-27 Waterloo Place) and Dundee (Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, 1 West Victoria Dock Road), call 0800 049 8304 or see www.apexhotels.co.uk
