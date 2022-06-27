HydraFacial's Glowvolution tour is coming to St James Quarter: here's how to bag your free facial

Skincare experts, HydraFacial are on the road, with their Glowvolution tour popping up at St James Quarter on July 4-15. Those who sign up for on their website will receive a free HydraFacial Signature Treatment, worth £130, and a goodie bag, as well as the opportunity to meet television personality and their skin confidence ambassador, Paul Wharton, on July 14. We spoke to Wharton about his visit.

Is this your first time in Scotland?

No, Louise Redknapp and I recently travelled to Glasgow to film a segment on The Lorraine Show. We were tasked with helping a wonderful woman named Liz who unexpectedly lost her beloved husband to Covid. We had the pleasure of making over her Holiday Hut, a special place that was meant to be their shared retirement home. We helped her achieve a new look and outlook on life and we made some brilliant new friends. Meeting Liz and her friends and family gave me first-hand experience of the warmth and loving hearts of the people of Scotland. I vowed to them that I would return.

Paul Wharton

What kind of advice will you be offering at Glowvolution?

When you’re not feeling your best, it can be overwhelming to consider how much it will take to reach your goal. I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts on skin confidence and being a listening ear, with tips and tricks on how the beautiful people of Scotland who need my help can feel a little better about themselves.

What is it you love about the treatment?

HydraFacial is to me the first transformative facial that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts, and loads your skin with all the vitamins and moisture it needs to give you a glow without downtime. Traditional facials that feel good can be somewhat superficial in their results. I get a HydraFacial about once a month and in between, stay consistent with my skin care regimen at home which includes cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing, sun protecting and repairing with AHA, BHA, salicylic acid and retinol.

How old are you and how much of your excellent skin is down to good genes?

I’m 44 years old and can I ask, why are you so charming? Is everyone in Scotland this lovely? I believe we all have good genes, but it manifests differently in all of us. Some people might be amazingly athletic, others have flowing, shiny hair, some are blessed with the gift of being able to create art or have a smile that could heal the world, my skin has become a standout part of my personality mainly because I took an interest earlier in life when I struggled with cystic acne. Having said all of that, I’m sure my mother would love to take all of the credit so we’ll call it 50/50!

What is your most valuable skincare tip?