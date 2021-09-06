Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The new store will be run by Store Manager Stuart Nichols along with a team of 22 colleagues from the local community and will provide more customers with access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

It will offer fresh, Scottish meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award winning ‘Specially Selected’ range - which was voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine - exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

New-look Aldi store

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

To celebrate the store opening, Mr Nichols and his team will be joined by Team GB silver medallist, Gemma Gibbons – who lives with her husband Euan in Edinburgh – to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Aldi Store Manager Stuart Nichols said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Dalkeith. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Gemma Gibbons join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The checkouts at the new Aldi

Judo star Gemma added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Dalkeith to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

Aldi Dalkeith will be opening to customers for the first time on September 23.

The new store will be located on Unit 4, Thornybank Ind. Estate, Dalkeith, EH22 2NE and will be open: Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm; Sunday: 9am – 8pm.

