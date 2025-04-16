Fife-based Popcorn firm launches lower sugar variety which is sure to be a hit in the summer months

With a whole host of outdoor summer events beckoning, such as Galas, Fetes, Garden Parties, and alfresco cinema screenings, Scottish-based Sephra Popcorn, the UK’s fastest growing and most popular retail tubbed popcorn, is looking forward to showcasing its delicious Classic flavour combinations - Sweet, Salty, and Salty & Sweet -which are the perfect complement to favourite summer treats, such as hot dogs, ice lollies, ice cream and BBQ food.

Those watching the waistline over the summer months needn’t miss out either, with a 40% lower sugar range also available, with no compromise on taste.

Instantly recognisable through its distinctive Cinema style foil lined cardboard tub, Sephra Popcorn is available in a number of major UK supermarkets, and UK wide convenience store chains. If you’ve a holiday planned, Sephra Popcorn can also be found across the leisure sector, with holiday parks, theatres, independent cinemas, theme parks, football clubs, and many more, all stocking its lines.

Wet popped in the traditional way, and sealed fresh, deliciously seasoned Sephra Popcorn is packed with flavour and delivered in eye-catching cinema style cardboard tubs, foil lined to maintain quality and offer a long shelf life.

The Sweet & Salty variety comes in lower sugarThe Sweet & Salty variety comes in lower sugar
“Popcorn is a year round treat, and at this time of the year, you can’t go wrong with the classic flavours, as a salty hit is incredible with a cool summery cocktail, whilst try the sweet popcorn sprinkled over ice cream, or over chunks of watermelon,” said Callum Bond, Sales & Development Manager for Sephra.

“As for the Salty & Sweet, there’s so many foods it pairs well with, or just enjoy a small bowl on its own.”

Callum finished by explaining that unlike traditional cinema popcorn, which primarily uses butterfly kernels, the Sephra Popcorn recipe features a high percentage of Mushroom Caramel Kernels.

“These special kernels produce large, round puffs of popcorn that not only enhance the texture but also maximises the surface area for seasoning. The result is a popcorn experience where every piece is packed with flavour, delivering a taste that truly stands out,” said Callum.

