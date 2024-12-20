Expert shares five easy tips for a glamorous festive fashion upgrade

Sometimes, it’s the smallest details that make the biggest difference to your outfit, especially when it comes to festive dressing over Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're heading to a festive party, hosting a family do, or simply want to feel glamorous as you deliver the presents, tiny styling tweaks can transform your look from everyday to extraordinary.

Here, Scottish fashion expert, designer, and founder of EAR SASS, Sophie McGown, shares her top five simple and stylish tips to help you look amazing with minimal effort.

Beads to glam up the simplest of outfits:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Sophie's statement designs on a model

Beads instantly tell a story, indicating wealth and opulence. They are a status symbol worn in many different cultures for thousands of years. Plus, they can hint at being an heirloom, looking far more expensive than they actually are - a perfect option if you don’t have the budget for luxury. Beads are also easily adaptable to your personal style, as they come in a wide variety of materials, textures, and designs. The beauty is, you don’t even need real pearls to pull off the look, but you’ll still have a timeless aesthetic! Remember, beads will never go out of style and are one of the few fashion elements that transcend time. Some of our greatest style icons have used beads to express their style message. Remember, beads can glam up even the simplest of outfits, instantly elevating your style to new heights.

A Chunky Necklace Collar:

If you want to dress up a plain or boring top, I love opting for a chunky necklace collar. It’s a great idea to have a few necklace collars in your collection because they can transform a simple jumper and jeans into a stylish look in seconds. These tiny adjustments and little tricks I’ve learnt as a designer and jewellery expert can effortlessly take your outfit to the next level. This is one of my favourite fashion tip for luxing up your style over Christmas.

The Perfect Earrings:

Award winning Scottish Jewellery designer Sophie McGown knows a thing or two about fashion. Her earrings have been worn by Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales

A statement earring can transform even the plainest of outfits. This is the one time of the year when you can truly go bold, so don't be afraid to opt for something striking—think sparkle, shimmer, and vibrant, bold colours. Popular colours at this time of year aren’t just the classic red, green, silver, and gold, but the entire spectrum of metallic hues in the kaleidoscope, perfect for adding an instant festive feel. Alternatively, you could choose something playful, like bejewelled studs, dangling stars or hooped stars, to perfectly capture the spirit of the season.

Statement earrings don’t have to be over-the-top - the right pair can frame your face beautifully, enhance your features, and give your look a touch of sparkle and sophistication - what’s not to love?

A Pop of Red:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never underestimate the power of a pop of colour! Whether it’s a bold red sock peeking out from under cropped trousers or a slim red belt cinching your waist, this classic Christmas look works every time. By simply adding a hint of red, it won't overwhelm your entire outfit, and you'll also look like you've made an effort.

The Power of a Belt:

A statement belt can completely transform your look. Imagine cinching a blazer, dress, or oversized shirt with a metallic or embellished belt to instantly create a polished vibe. This quick fix not only defines your shape but also adds a touch of party glamour, making your outfit feel both tailored and intentional, perfectly suited to the festive season.