Edinburgh's KnotStressed offers a Neal's Yard Organics Bespoke Facial for winter rejuvenation

KnotStressed in Edinburgh

I used to be a regular at KnotStressed Therapies, until lockdown hit.

Then, I kind of forgot about it.

On the way to the new restaurant, Montrose, from the people behind Timberyard, I passed by its forget-me-not blue frontage and thought, oh yeah, you!

I had very pleasant flashbacks to geranium-scented massages, reflexology, and all sorts of gorgeous holistic experiences, which they still offer from their portfolio of practitioners.

This time, I thought I’d try their newest offering, The Bespoke Facial by therapist Claire Black, who uses products from Neal’s Yard Organics.

On arrival, it was obvious that there’s been a few subtle tweaks since my last visit. There’s a nice new relaxation area in the main reception, where they have the biggest library of herbal teas I’ve ever seen.

I have my eye on a chai, but that’s for later.

First, I’m into one of their biggest white-painted rooms, and we talk about my skincare concerns, which include looking grey and puffy, like an ageing elephant. It’s cosy in here, and there are oceanic sounds playing, plus a heater pumping and warm towels for Claire to drape over me, once I’m lying on the treatment bed.

After cleaning off my make-up with a balmy lotion and hot flannels, then applying some orange flower infused toner, she inspects my skin and decides to go for something rejuvenating.

Next up is the application of a suitably wintery toddy of a potion - the Neal’s Yard Honey and Orange Facial Scrub. It’s nice to have a manual exfoliation, rather than the stingy peels that seem to be the preference these days.

This is removed, and we move onto my favourite bit - the massage, with a heady Rejuvenating Frankincense Facial Oil. Claire uses her fingertips to follow the contours of my face, draining lymph and decongesting my sinuses, before moving down to my neck and decollete.

The oil is blotted away with hot towels, which are placed across my face, with only my beak poking out.

Once these have been whipped away, she applies some Rejuvenating Frankincense Face Mask with a little brush, and this is left to work, while my hands and arms are massaged, from biceps to pinkies. This never used to be my favourite element of a treatment, but since I started working from home, I’ve started holding a lot of tension in my wrists. Blame my tyrannosaurus rex-style typing pose.

Post mask, and there are layers of Frankincense Nourishing Cream applied, to cushion me against the chill.

If you haven’t been to this place before, this could be a good introductory treatment.

For those of us who haven’t been for a while, it’s a lovely way to rediscover them.