Easter hot cross buns 2024: Tried and tested supermarket treats, from Aldi to Lidl
We’ll never understand why the hot cross buns in the classic rhyme were one a penny AND two a penny. Seems like strange pricing.
Anyway, these days, you’ll pay slightly more for supermarket buns. These are a few of our favourite novelty twists on the genre to try this Easter.
Extremely Caramely Hot Cross Buns £1.85 Marks & Spencer www.marksandspencer.com
M&S sell 11.1 million packs of hot cross buns every year. These plump and shiny raisin-free buns are their newest invention, and they’re really decent, mainly because the little pockets of salted caramel fudge melt when they’re toasted. Our faves.
9/10
St Clement’s Hot Cross Buns £1.60 for four Tesco www.tesco.com
Orange and lemons, said the bells of St Clement’s. Indeed, they’ve really ramped up the peel in these small-ish buns from Tesco. They smell really citrussy, and have plenty of raisins in the mix too. Second place.
8/10
Deluxe Very Berry Hot Cross Buns £1.25 for four Lidl www.lidl.co.uk
These have quite a bready and roll-like texture, which at least means they don’t fall apart in the toaster. There are raisins and orange peel in there, as well as a few blueberries and cranberries, for a fruitier taste and scent. Won't scare the horses.
7/10
Specially Selected Banoffee Hot Cross Buns £1.25 for four Aldi www.aldi.co.uk
Perhaps these are an invention too far. Still, the banana is relatively subtle, and the toffee fudge pieces add a certain je ne sais quoi.
7/10
