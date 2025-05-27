Celebrity Stylist Lynne McKenna shares top tips for a summer-ready wardrobe
“Think of it as a seasonal reset,” says Lynne. “It’s not just about clearing space; it’s about rediscovering what works for you and letting go of what doesn’t serve your current style or lifestyle.”
Lynne’s top tips for a stylish summer declutter:
Start with structure
Begin by taking everything out of your wardrobe and organising items into clear categories - dresses, tops, trousers, jackets, etc. Then within each category, arrange items by colour.
“This not only gives you a clear visual overview of what you own,” Lynne explains, “but helps identify duplicates, missing items, and where you can streamline. Consider investing in matching hangers and storage boxes to create a space that feels inspiring and functional.”
Use the one-year rule
Haven’t worn it in a year? It’s probably time to part ways. Lynne says:
“Be honest with yourself - if it hasn’t been worn in the past 12 months, ask why. If it’s not because of special occasion use or sentimental value, donate it. You’ll feel lighter and your wardrobe will be more focused. I recommend creating three piles: Keep, Donate, and Maybe - revisit the ‘maybe’ pile after a few days with a fresh perspective.”
Be mindful about summer buys
When shopping for the new season, Lynne recommends building a capsule wardrobe made up of high-quality staples that can be mixed and matched easily.
“Think cotton shirts, like this Embroidered Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt from Klass, a timeless piece that can be dressed up or down, as well as linen-blend trousers, a few flattering midi dresses, and a great lightweight jacket,” she says.
“Another great addition to a capsule wardrobe is a co-ord like this Linen Blend Dip Hem Top – perfect when styled with the matching Linen Blend Pull-On Midi Skirt for a cohesive statement look, or worn separately to create multiple outfits from just two key pieces.”
Klass’ collection features breathable fabrics, soft tailoring and timeless prints designed to take you from weekday to weekend with ease.
“Ask yourself: will I wear this at least three different ways? If yes - it’s a keeper,” Lynne added.
Revisit last year’s favourites
Before reintroducing spring/summer items from storage, do a mini edit. Lynne advises checking each item with four key questions: Does it fit? Suit my current style? Is it in good condition? Does it make me feel confident? If the answer is no to any of these, it's time to let go.
“Your wardrobe should lift you, not weigh you down,” she adds. “Keep pieces that serve you now, not who you used to be.”
With Klass’ timeless styles, from effortless separates to chic occasion wear, now is the ideal time to build a wardrobe that works for you - season after season.
To browse Klass’ full collection, visit www.klass.co.uk.