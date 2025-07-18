Celebrate the summer moments with Caorunn Classic Gin

Looking for the ultimate refreshment to enjoy with friends this summer? Then look no further than the deliciously refreshing Caorunn Classic Gin for the ultimate summer sip.

Caorunn is handcrafted in the Scottish Highlands and infused with five locally foraged Celtic botanicals and six traditional gin botanicals, which are brought together in the world’s only working Copper Berry Chamber, a process that sets it apart from other gins and delivers its perfectly balanced, iconic flavour.

The final result? A slightly spicy, full-bodied, and invigorating gin, with a clean and crisp finish. Serve with chilled tonic water over ice and garnish with the brand’s signature red apple garnish for the perfect Gin and Tonic.

For a sweeter alternative that’s perfect to share with friends on a warm summer’s day, try Caorunn’s Pink Lady Spritz.

Caorunn’s Pink Lady Spritz cocktail is crisp, fresh, and vibrant. This serve champions the famous Caorunn apple garnish, which is perfectly complemented by fresh lime juice and soda. The floral, citrusy taste allows the subtle juniper spice of Caorunn to shine.

Ingredients

· 50ml Caorunn Classic Gin

· 25ml pink lady cordial* (or cloudy apple juice)

· 20ml lime juice

· Top with soda water

Method

· Build and top with soda water

· Stir over ice

· Finish with rolled red apple peel with mint leaf garnish

*Chop 4 apples, and simmer in a pan with 1 litre of water for 10 minutes. Strain and combine 2 parts of the liquid to 1 part sugar, with the juice of 3 limes. This will keep for 1 week in the fridge.