Car boot culture moves online: Checkout.com reports 127% uplift in pre-loved transactions as Spring begins

The traditional car boot sale – once the spring / summer hallmark of British grassroots retail – is transitioning online, as online platforms are increasingly being used to sell pre-loved items to reach wider audiences and optimise returns. Checkout.com, which processes billions of transactions for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy, has reported a 127% uplift in pre-loved transactions from February to March this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems the busiest days for pre-loved purchases this year were Sunday 23rd March and Sunday 30th March, the first two weekends after the spring equinox (21st March), which marks the official start of spring. From September 2024 to March 2025 alone, the volume of pre-loved transactions as a proportion of Checkout.com’s total processed business increased by 680%.

These findings add to evidence of a growing trend towards online pre-loved sales. A recent report from Evri found that 55% of the UK - approximately 28m people - purchased a pre-loved item online between November 2023 and November 2024, and 47% had sold an item online in the same timeframe. According to GlobalData, sales of pre-owned clothes are set to reach $350bn by 2028 and make up 10% total global fashion sales - a 77.8% increase from 2023’s volume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checkout.com is uniquely placed to support the pre-loved market thanks to its dedicated focus on the digital economy, which is distinct from other payments providers. It processes billions of transactions for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy worldwide, prioritising industry-leading acceptance rates and value for the merchants it serves.

Rory O'Neill, Chief Marketing Officer, Checkout.com

Its network of merchants includes some of the nation’s most notable shopping brands, including Vinted, Sainsbury’s and Uber Eats. The trend data released today shows an aggregated picture of transaction volume by merchant sector.