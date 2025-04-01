Caledonian Sleeper launches online gift shop with ‘golden ticket’ giveaway

Caledonian Sleeper has partnered with Glasgow-based ORB Group to launch its first-ever online gift shop, allowing both guests and fans of the overnight train the chance to be amongst the first to get their hands on one-of-a-kind, official merchandise.

During launch week, ten lucky guests travelling on the Caledonian Sleeper will receive a surprise ‘golden ticket’ in their room or at their seat. This will entitle the winner to a package filled with a selection of branded gifts from the exclusive new range.

Items available on the new website from April 3 include Caledonian Sleeper stag custom keyrings, branded pens, re-usable travel cups, tartan dog collars and leads, a whisky glass gift set, wash bags filled with Arran Sense of Scotland products, and vintage railway inspired posters featuring six of the destinations at which the overnight train calls – almost certain to become a collector and guest favourite!

Branded gifts, including a blanket, a mug and a lambswool scarf, showcase Caledonian Sleeper’s very own unique tartan. The tartan represents the journey the train makes, including grey from the Granite City of Aberdeen and pale blue for Inverness, ‘The Gate to the Water’ and Capital of the Highlands. A deep purple highlights Edinburgh’s royal connections, while thin red and white lines denote the St George’s cross – a symbol of the final stop in London.

Caledonian Sleeper Souvenirs

Younger guests and fans of the overnight sleeper service have also been catered for, with custom designed plush locomotive and stag soft toys available to buy online. £1 from each soft toy sold during the year will be donated to the Railway Children, a charity that brings together the rail industry and British Transport Police to support vulnerable young people who are finding sanctuary on the rail network or risk being exploited when they use it.

Steven Marshall, Head of Sales & Marketing for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “We’ve often been asked by guests for souvenirs which they can buy to remember their trip, or for a special gift to take home to their children or grandchildren, so we are delighted to be able to launch Caledonian Sleeper’s first-ever online gift shop. From mugs, prints and pens, to dog collars and cuddly toys, there’s a real mix of items available in our exclusive range and something for everyone – including our four-legged friends.

“To mark the occasion – and to add an extra touch of excitement – ten lucky guests travelling on the service on the night of April 4 will win a ‘golden ticket’. This ticket will entitle the holder to a package of taster items from the exclusive gift range. We look forward to seeing people showcasing their official Caledonian Sleeper merchandise either at home or while enjoying their travels.”

Fiona Proudler, Managing Director of ORB Group, said: “Caledonian Sleeper is an iconic brand. The opportunity to design and produce a range of exclusive merchandise for guests to purchase to enjoy as a memento of their journey was one that we were thrilled to receive. We took our responsibility seriously – to create, in partnership with the Caledonian Sleeper team, a range which was carefully curated to provide something for everyone and that would support the uniqueness and quality of the overall guest experience.”

Caledonian Sleeper Souvenirs

The Caledonian Sleeper is an overnight train that journeys from London to Scotland’s quaint towns, vibrant cities and spectacular Highlands. It calls at more than 40 destinations across the UK.

The Caledonian Sleeper’s new online gift shop will launch at 11am on Thursday April 3. Visit the online store at www.sleepersouvenirs.scot.