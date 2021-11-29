London designer Anya Hindmarch is once again releasing an affordable, reusable shopping bag. Back in 2007 Hindmarch’s £5 ‘I’m not a plastic bag’ bag was a huge success, with people queuing overnight to get their hands on one.

This raised awareness of the global issue of single-use plastic bags. Since then, use of single-use plastic bags has reduced dramatically, with sales falling 95 per cent in the main supermarkets between 2015 and 2020, after the UK government introduced legislation to address the issue. Whilst this is fantastic progress, nearly half a billion single-use plastic bags were still sold between 2020 and 2021 according to recent government data.

When will the Universal Bag go on sale?

The Universal bag will be available in Scottish supermarkets from December.

Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, the partners in this project, are the first supermarkets to launch their own exclusive edition of The Universal Bag. The Sainsbury’s edition will launch on 2 December 2021 across 334 stores (RRP £10), with the Waitrose edition available on 26 January 2022 in over 90 stores initially (RRP £10).

Anya Hindmarch, Founder and Creative Director commented: “Everyone needs a bag to move things around. The Universal Bag is designed to offer an alternative solution that saves plastic from landfill, is simple to recycle 100 per cent, is guaranteed for 10 years, and is hopefully special enough to inspire people to use it.

“When you throw something away, there is no “away”. By collaborating on this project supermarkets are showing their continued commitment to reducing the amount of plastic on our planet.”

Where to buy the Anya Hindmarch Universal Bag in Scotland

Sainsbury’s stores - from 2 December

The Sainbury’s stores stocking the bag in Scotland are: Braehead, East Kilbride, Kirkintilloch, Hampden Park, Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Newhaven Harbour, Blackhall, Straiton, Stirling, Nairn, Hamilton, Murrayfield, Cameron Toll, Edinburgh Longstone and Meadowbank.

Waitrose stores - from 26 January

Waitrose stores are currently to be confirmed, but watch this space for more information about Scottish stockists.

For more information on the universal bag, please visit the Anya Hindmarch website.