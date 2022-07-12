If you’ve been waiting to splurge on some more expensive items, now might be the time to do it. Amazon Prime Day means there are tons of savings to be had on everything from electrics to entertainment.
Electric toothbrushes can quickly climb into three figures, especially for the newer models from some of the biggest brands. Here’s a look at some of the most popular deals available on Prime Day, according to customer reviews.
Top 10 most popular electric toothbrush deals on Amazon Prime Day
According to findings from the Journal of Clinical Periodontology, electric toothbrushes resulted in 22% less gum recession and 18% less tooth decay over the 11-year period. Invest in your oral health for less with some of these Prime Day deals.
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor, £59.99 (down from £219.99)
Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence, £79.99 (down from £279.99)
Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes with Smart Pressure Sensor, £64.99 (down from £139.99)
Oral-B Smart 4, £49.99 (down from £129.99)
Oral-B Design Edition Smart 4, £49.99 (down from £129.99)
Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor, £38.98 (down from £89.99)
Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary Magnetic Technology, £159.99 (down from £499.99)
Oral-B iO5 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary iO Technology, £109.99 (down from £280)
Oral-B iO5 2X Electric Toothbrushes with Revolutionary iO Technology, £174.99 (down from £450)
Philips Sonicare Built-in Pressure Sensor Sonic Electric Toothbrush, £79.99 (down from £139.99)
There are plenty of other toothbrush and oral care deals to be found on Amazon Prime as well. You can find them all on the Amazon UK website.