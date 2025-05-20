Aldi to gift year supply of free beer to Scotland’s biggest beer lover

Aldi Scotland is on the hunt for the nation’s biggest beer lover, as it revamps its popular Best Home Bar Competition by expanding the criteria.

First launched in 2023, the retailer’s Best Home Bar has become one of its most famed initiatives, receiving hundreds of entries every year. For 2025, the competition will go one step further, inviting all beer enthusiasts to showcase their passion.

Whether it’s an extensive collection of craft beers, an encyclopaedic knowledge of brews, or indeed a home bar, Aldi Scotland has set out to find the country’s biggest beer lover, and the winner will get a year’s supply of beer to commemorate their talents.

The initiative launches as Aldi marks one of its busiest retail periods for craft beers, with last year witnessing a 24% increase in beer sales between April and May. Spurred on by the rare spells of good Scottish weather, the data has uncovered a distinctive trend in Scottish buying habits at this time of year.

Entries have now opened with the person who best demonstrates a love and enthusiasm for beer set to receive a 12-month supply of Aldi’s craft beer range. In recognition of the many diverse ways people celebrate and appreciate beer, the competition is open to anyone who can demonstrate a true passion for beers, whatever that may be. Judges are looking for the ‘wow factor’ and will specifically value creative and original submissions.

The winner can collect a selection of beers from the multitude of brewers who feature in Aldi’s summer beer range. From William Bros to Fierce Beer, and Loch Lomond Brewery, its premium selection of local beers is crafted by those at the forefront of Scottish brewing and includes a range of crisp lagers, pilsners, fruity IPAs and low alcohol options – all available at Aldi’s famously low prices.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “The creativity and passion of Scotland’s beer lovers never cease to amaze us. Over the years we’ve seen some impressive home bars, but we expect there are even more extravagant builds out there. That said, we don’t want to limit the search to home bars only and invite anyone with an enthusiasm for beer to share their story.

“With longer nights and warmer days, May and June are traditionally our busiest periods for beer sales after Christmas, and we have an excellent line up to share with customers this year.

“At Aldi Scotland we continue to be a champion of home-grown producers and suppliers, and this summer is no different. Many of our beers are crafted right here in Scotland, demonstrating the strength and depth of our brewing industry.”

Aldi Scottish summer beer range includes:

· William Bros – Alien Form Original / Alien Form Stone Fruit AF, 0.5%, 440ml - £1.49

· William Bros – Orange Ginger, 3.4%, 440ml - £1.59

· William Bros – Grapefruit Ginger, 3.4%, 440ml - £1.59

· William Bros – Original Ginger, 3.4%, 440ml - £1.59

· Fierce Beer – Cerveza Lager, 4%, 4 x 330ml - £4.99

· Fierce Beer – Statelines WC IPA, 6.2%, 440ml - £1.99

· Fierce Beer - Pacificana NZ, IPA, 6.2%, 440ml - £1.99

· Loch Lomond – Bonnie & Clyde WC IPA, 4.5%, 440ml - £1.89

· Loch Lomond – Helles Glen New World Pilsner, 5.2%, 440ml - £1.89

· Loch Lomond – Zoom Time NEIPA, 4.5% 440ml, £1.89

· Loch Lomond – Lost in Mosaic New World IPA, 5%, 440ml - £1.89

· Anti E – Hazy Guava IPA, 5%, 440ml - £1.89

To enter, customers are invited to email their submissions, including photos or videos to [email protected]