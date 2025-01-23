Aldi selling Burns bargains starting at 49p

As Scots get ready to toast the country’s national Bard, Aldi Scotland has unveiled its latest bargains - starting from just 49p - meaning shoppers can enjoy a Burns Night spread for less.

A host of delicious produce is filling the shelves now, including the return of the showstopping Specially Selected Chieftain Haggis for only £3.49 (908g), as well as a range of quality lines from award-winning Scottish butcher, Simon Howie.

Simon Howie’s Haggis Olives – haggis encased in sliced beef silverside – are the perfect centrepiece (priced at £3.25, 400g). The butcher will also be stocking its gluten-free haggis at Aldi’s Scottish stores, with prices starting at just £2.25 (454g).

Chieftain haggis

For those seeking something more unusual in ode to Rabbie, Simon Howie will also be stocking a range of tasty bon bons. Curried Haggis Bon Bons (£2.49, 240g) showcase the butcher’s finest haggis rolled in a popadom crust, or Sweet Chilli Haggis Bon Bons offer tangy and spicy notes (£2.49, 240g).

Aldi Scotland’s ‘Burns Night Super Six’ will complete any meal; complete with neeps, tatties and all the trimmings, supplied by local producers, with prices starting from just 49p.

Those wishing to toast with a dram can pour Aldi’s award-winning Glen Marnoch single malt (18.20, 70cl), which was previously awarded gold at the globally-renowned International Spirits Challenge.

Perthshire-based butcher Simon Howie has been providing high-quality meat produce to Aldi since 2018. Known for being one of the finest butcheries in the UK, it supplies a range of products including bacon, sausages, haggis, black pudding and white pudding.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Burns Night is a great excuse to explore the best Scottish food and drink, something we are proud to stock in abundance.