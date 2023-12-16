A little sparkle

That door – created by hand and striking in its organic beauty -- belongs to SH Jewellery, a lovingly curated gallery of more than 40 independent modern designers and makers, brought together by owner Sarah Hutchison, who made the move back to her native Lothians after a spell running a high-end gallery in London’s famous Hatton Garden.“I studied Silversmithing and Jewellery at Edinburgh College of Art,” Sarah tells me, busily rearranging a cabinet of glowing silver, eyes darting in search of anything out of place in her meticulously designed gallery space. “The course was more jewellery focused than silversmithing as such, with contemporary handmade jewellery design at its core.”Graduating in 2004 with First Class Honours, and even winning two national awards, The Retail Jeweller student Designer of the Year and the Goldsmiths Company Silversmithing Award, Sarah spent the subsequent years designing and making her own silverware and jewellery, undertaking some high-profile commissions, and selling throughout the UK and internationally, eventually making the move to London in 2009 in search of new opportunities.“I loved London and still do,” the Port Seton-born businesswoman and mother-of-one tells me, “but I knew that the gallery there had a shelf life and I wanted to bring what I had learned back to my home city. At that time there weren’t any other exclusively jewellery galleries like mine, selling commercial ranges, doing exhibitions with contemporary handmade makers and events.”As a designer and maker herself, Sarah understands the importance of choosing just the right piece for the occasion, whether that be an heirloom piece, something bought for a special birthday, graduation, bought with money from a first bonus, to mark the birth of a child, engagement, marriage, or simply that all-important treat to self.“I love hearing people’s stories and the reason they are looking for something special,” she explains. “I stock such a variety of designers that I have something to suit most tastes and budgets”.“And jewellery is important on so many levels. It carries so much sentiment. It is worn close to the skin and next to your body, sometimes never being taken off. It can be scratched, dented and marks the challenges in your own life.”Now, 12 years after she first opened the door to SH Jewellery, Sarah is taking yet another leap of faith, further testament in itself to her belief in the enduring appeal of beautifully made, modern jewellery.After relaunching her gallery’s website earlier in the year, September saw Sarah unveil an additional strand of the business, selling pre-loved modern pieces at accessible prices entirely run on social media.Fast forward three months, and that page has more than 500 followers, with upwards of 100 pre-owned pieces sold, having been assessed, cleaned and photographed by Sarah herself.“Looking at all the platforms there are now for preloved and preowned clothes, shoes, bags – literally everything – I wondered why this didn't exist for contemporary jewellery,” Sarah tells me, excitedly.“Clothes can become tired, worn and stained, and yet jewellery, when treated properly, often looks like new. It was literally a light-bulb moment of – ‘well I could do this!’ I have been asked over the years by clients where to sell items and I have never had the answer before – but now I feel like it's an additional service I can offer.”“I decided one day to take a few hours to set up an Instagram account with six of my own items of contemporary handmade jewellery, and listed them to see what the response would be. I was blown away when five of them had sold within the first 24 hours.“Three months on, more than 70 per cent have sold already to a relatively small pool of followers. But those people are genuinely excited by it, waiting to see what will come up next to make sure they don't miss out.”One piece soon to be available holds a special place in the story, having been designed and made by Sarah herself back in 2010, when a client commissioned a pendant for a special birthday using four of her own diamonds from a ring she no longer wore.“I rarely worked in 18ct gold and had never used princess cut stones in my work,” Sarah remembers, “so this was a new and unique piece which opened up a new range of designs for me. Thirteen years on and the owner heard of my new pre-loved venture and decided to sell. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to find a new home for this unique and striking pendant so that it can continue to be worn, loved and to bring joy.”Of course, not only does this ground-breaking venture give people the opportunity to sell their modern pre-loved pieces, but it gives jewellery lovers and enthusiasts access to some stunning, one-off pieces that are mostly in 'like new' condition.“It opens up contemporary jewellery to even more of an audience than ever before,” says Sarah, “and I think that can only ever be seen as a positive.”But there is much more behind this new strand of the business than money.“I’m only taking a small commission rate for what is actually a time-consuming process”, Sarah explains. “I just believe this is a service that should exist and I’m happy to use my experience to help clients sell their jewellery without taking a commission that makes it prohibitive.“In fact, it won’t be long at all until the pre-loved pieces have their own space on the website, rather than being an Instagram-led ‘add on’ to the gallery.”“Plus”, she adds, “sustainability is a buzz word within the jewellery industry right now, as in all industries. We’re looking to be more aware of the way in which we can be environmentally conscious, from fair-mined and fairtrade gold to stones from ethical sources. You see more designers working with antique stones, recycled metals, and these are all steps in the right direction.“Second-hand jewellery is just another part of this. Plus, in a time where people are more aware of their spending, with soaring lifestyle costs, buying second hand is a treat that feels less of an indulgent splurge.”We shuffle towards the now-iconic door, which is about to open to a steady stream of pre-Christmas shoppers who have heard about this gem in the Edinburgh jewellers' crown.“Everyone loves the door,” Sarah laughs. “People come in literally to tell me they love it. People photograph it – stroke it, even!”There’s an eager client outside already, waiting to come in from the chill.“To be honest,” Sarah whispers, “at this time of the year, with the damp and cold, the door’s a total pain – it swells at the bottom and is hard to open.”She gives the door a stylish shove.“But, you know, it’s beautiful, and it has its own story, so it’s here to stay. Everyone loves the door, and if it brings people joy then that’s what matters.”Find SH Jewellery at 98 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, or visit www.shjgallery.com. To view the pre-loved collection, go to @sh_chance_to_sparkle on Instagram, and feel free to contact Sarah Hutchison via Instagram or email to enquire about selling your pre-loved modern, handmade jewellery.