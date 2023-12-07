Shining a light on Scottish culture
Since 2003, The List has been publishing an insight into who to look out for in Scottish culture, from stars in their ascendancy to stalwarts of the scene. This year, The List Hot 100 printed edition was also distributed with The Scotsman to reach an even wider audience.
According to The List, the Hot 100 is a sample featuring wonderfully creative people from the well-established to those just breaking through. But this year it seems that the Young Fathers were clear contenders for number one.
Brian Donaldson, editor of The List, said: ”From the moment we put Young Fathers on the cover in February on the back of a 5-star new album and some major upcoming gigs, they became immediate frontrunners for the top spot. Eight months and a Mercury Prize nomination plus another (their third) Scottish Album Of The Year Award later, and it was clear there was no argument to be had about the trio being our number one.”
This year’s Hot 100 also shows that Scottish comedy is in fine fettle with three Scottish and Scotland-based comics in the top 10 in the shape of Fern Brady, Marjolein Robertson and Kieran Hodgson.
Donaldson added: “It feels as though we could be entering a new golden age of Scottish live comedy. They are three very different voices in the world of stand-up but all are making strong and important work about everything from mental health to national identity.”
Others on the list, who attended last week’s party, include Gail Porter (number 48), TV presenter turned freelance good samaritan, documentary maker Mark Cousins (number 33) and comedian, presenter and writer Rab Florence (number 38).
Sheri Friers, chief executive of The List, said: “Working with The Scotsman to create a wider audience for the Hot 100 has been a really positive experience. It’s allowed the good work of artists and creators in Scotland to reach a national audience through The List’s and The Scotsman’s platforms and has shone a light on the diverse cultural landscape we’ve been celebrating for two decades.”