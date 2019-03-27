Seven of the best places to get pizza in and around Edinburgh

With the rise of Neapolitan pizza specialists, and American pizza having its own distinct style, there are more options than ever. Here are some of the best in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas if pizza is what you're after.

1. Civerinos Home of the famous Civerinos pizza, as well as a number of other out-there flavours, this Hunter Square restaurant has topped many a best-of list. JPI jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Roman Pizza Project Opened just yards away from the well established Pizzeria 1926 on Haymarket, this place offers pizza that is an authentic example of the Roman variation. JPI jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Pizza Origano The busy yet cosy Origano on Leith Walk boasts giant bases handmade using only Italian 00 flour. JPI jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Mamma's Mammas on the Grassmarket is an Edinburgh institution, and has previously been named best pizzeria in the UK. It serves American pizza. JPI jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more