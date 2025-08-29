A family-run Glasgow pub scooped up the top spot

A family-run pub in the heart of Glasgow known for its live music nights has won the highly sought after pub of the year award - making it the best place to enjoy a pint in Scotland in 2025.

Macsorley's, in Glasgow’s city centre, picked up the accolade at this week’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. One of the city’s most iconic music venues, Macsorley's offers live music six nights a week. As well as its range of draught, spirits and whiskies, it also serves a delicious selection of traditional Scottish scran.

Macsorley's is a much-loved Glasgow watering hole | Google Maps

Other coveted prizes went to Edinburgh’s Black Ivy, which won hotel bar of the year, and Glasgow’s Kitty O’Shea’s which scooped up the best Irish bar title.

The stylish Hey Palu in Edinburgh’s Old Town claimed the cocktail bar of the year accolade, while the Athletic Arms (aka The Diggers) took home the title for best whisky bar.

Hey Palu on Bread Street is an Italian bar serving aperitivo, cocktails and wines | Hey Palu

Berlinkys on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street - a new live entertainment venue offering comedy, live music and more every night of the week -picked up the prize for new bar of the year.

The winners were announced this week at an Oscars-themed ceremony | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Industry awards also went to Michele Pagliocca, owner of The Marlborough, The Butterfly and the Pig, andThe Buff Club, who received a lifetime achievement Award. Nightclub boss Donald MacLeod MBE was also recognised for his contribution to the industry.

Susan Young, editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year. These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.

“Over the past 30 years, we’ve hosted some incredible events, and this was certainly one of the best. Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements.”

Lifetime Achievement Award - Michele Pagliocca

Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year - Athletic Arms, Edinburgh

Black Ivy and Montpeliers Rising Star Entrepreneurial Award - Edward Fox, Encore Bars, Edinburgh

Brugal 1888 Cocktail Bar of the Year - Hey Palu, Edinburgh