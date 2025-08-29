Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025: Scotland's pub of the year has been crowned - here's the full winners list
A family-run pub in the heart of Glasgow known for its live music nights has won the highly sought after pub of the year award - making it the best place to enjoy a pint in Scotland in 2025.
Macsorley's, in Glasgow’s city centre, picked up the accolade at this week’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. One of the city’s most iconic music venues, Macsorley's offers live music six nights a week. As well as its range of draught, spirits and whiskies, it also serves a delicious selection of traditional Scottish scran.
Other coveted prizes went to Edinburgh’s Black Ivy, which won hotel bar of the year, and Glasgow’s Kitty O’Shea’s which scooped up the best Irish bar title.
The stylish Hey Palu in Edinburgh’s Old Town claimed the cocktail bar of the year accolade, while the Athletic Arms (aka The Diggers) took home the title for best whisky bar.
Berlinkys on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street - a new live entertainment venue offering comedy, live music and more every night of the week -picked up the prize for new bar of the year.
Industry awards also went to Michele Pagliocca, owner of The Marlborough, The Butterfly and the Pig, andThe Buff Club, who received a lifetime achievement Award. Nightclub boss Donald MacLeod MBE was also recognised for his contribution to the industry.
Susan Young, editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year. These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.
“Over the past 30 years, we’ve hosted some incredible events, and this was certainly one of the best. Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements.”
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Michele Pagliocca
- Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year - Athletic Arms, Edinburgh
- Black Ivy and Montpeliers Rising Star Entrepreneurial Award - Edward Fox, Encore Bars, Edinburgh
- Brugal 1888 Cocktail Bar of the Year - Hey Palu, Edinburgh
- DRAM Dog Friendly Pub of the Year - The Original Rosslyn Inn, Roslin
- Campari Bar Apprentice 2025 - Aimee Ashworth, Dishoom, Glasgow
- De Kuyper Cocktail Excellence in Neighbourhood Venues - Draffens, Dundee
- Deanston Whisky Guru Rising Star - Jane Ross,The Mother Superior, Edinburgh
- Favela Independent Multiple Operator - Buck’s Bar Group
- Fireball Best Late Night Venue - Freddy’s, Edinburgh
- Hospitality Health Employer of the Year - Apex Hotels
- HOSPO Manager of the Year - Gavin Ruthven, The Dome, Edinburgh
- Hotel Scotland Hotel Bar of the Year - Black Ivy, Edinburgh
- Unsung Hero - Fiona Joyce, Solway Lodge Hotel
- Bar Personality of the Year - Lorraine Ferguson, Billy Bridges/Southern Ayr
- Inverarity Morton Best Drinks Offering - The Criterion, St Andrews
- SPBA Best Beer Garden - Hugos Bar & Pavilion, Dalgety Bay
- Jameson Best Irish Bar - Kitty O’Shea’s, Glasgow
- Jump Ship Brewing Gastro Pub of the Year - The Birds and Bees, Stirling
- DRAM Community Pub of the Year - The Newton Bar, Millport
- SBPA New Bar of the Year - Berlinkys, Glasgow
- Schweppes Mixologist of the Year - Toby Peters, The Cocktail Geeks, Edinburgh
- Sims Automatics Sports Bar of the Year - Lochy’s, Barrhead
- Scottish Hospitality Group Special Recognition Award - Donald MacLeod MBE
- Inspirational Woman of the Year - Alison Blair
- Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality - The Phoenix, Dundee
- Pub of the Year - MacSorley’s, Glasgow
