Scots school wins free film trip after Hugh Jackman praise

Hugh Jackman stars in surprise box office hit The Greatest Showman
Hugh Jackman stars in surprise box office hit The Greatest Showman
Share this article
0
Have your say

A primary school has been given a free cinema trip by a leading film studio after their singing was praised by Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

Drakies Primary in Inverness posted a video on social media of pupils performing This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

The performance was described by the X-Men and Les Miserables actor as “awesome”.

Now the school has said it has had a trip to watch the film - paid for by 20th Century Fox - organised for 23 February.

The movie is inspired by the story of P. T. Barnum’s Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its star attractions.

Real life members of the show were General Tom Thumb and Scottish-born Angus MacAskill, who is recorded as having been 7ft 9’.

The Greatest Showman surged to top spot at the UK box office in its sixth week of release in a hugely unexpected result.

The film has delivered six straight weekends with £2 millon-plus box office – a feat rarely achieved. The last film to manage it was Paddington in 2014.

Couple mistake Red Hot Chilli Pipers for Red Hot Chili Peppers