Scots school wins free film trip after Hugh Jackman praise

A primary school has been given a free cinema trip by a leading film studio after their singing was praised by Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

Drakies Primary in Inverness posted a video on social media of pupils performing This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

The performance was described by the X-Men and Les Miserables actor as “awesome”.

Now the school has said it has had a trip to watch the film - paid for by 20th Century Fox - organised for 23 February.

The movie is inspired by the story of P. T. Barnum’s Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its star attractions.

Real life members of the show were General Tom Thumb and Scottish-born Angus MacAskill, who is recorded as having been 7ft 9’.

The Greatest Showman surged to top spot at the UK box office in its sixth week of release in a hugely unexpected result.

The film has delivered six straight weekends with £2 millon-plus box office – a feat rarely achieved. The last film to manage it was Paddington in 2014.

