Scotland’s new film and television school welcomes first students

Scotland’s new film and television school has opened its doors and welcomed its first students.

NFTS Scotland has been backed by £475,000 of Scottish Government funding and offers courses covering all aspects of film, television and games development at the BBC’s Pacific Quay and Dumbarton studios.

Students have begun the first course at Scotland's new film and television school as a result of Scottish Government funding. Picture: Scottish Government

It is the first time that the UK’s National Film and Television School has had a base outside the southeast of England.

A bursary scheme jointly funded by the government and the BBC aims to improve diversity in the screen sector, providing funding to a third of students in the first two years.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “We want to continue to support our growing screen industry. This new school will give people in Scotland the opportunity to develop their careers and move up the creative ladder, while also providing the industry with a stream of well-qualified talent.

“The bursary scheme means people who might otherwise not be able to access this training can learn new skills so they are work-ready and can progress their careers. This will help people of all backgrounds benefit from these outstanding opportunities.”

Alison Goring, head of NFTS Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to open the doors of NFTS Scotland and welcome our first cohort onto the inaugural course.

“We have a packed schedule coming up over the next few months and a whole host of participants enrolled from a wide range of backgrounds.

“We look forward to playing an important role in supplying a consistent pipeline of local talent to our thriving and growing industry here in Scotland.”

BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon said: “It’s an exciting time for the creative sector here in Scotland and we’re delighted to be able to play our part in helping NFTS students acquire and maintain the skills that we’ll all need as the industry expands.

“BBC Scotland’s plans to create more relevant content for our audiences, including a new channel, are about to step up a notch. It’s great news for our industry that we can welcome these students to our bases at Glasgow and Dumbarton.”