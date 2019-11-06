The landscape of Scotland has changed over the years, with areas originally used for farming now boasting huge housing developments or shopping centres.

Scotland from the air: These stunning aerial images show how much the country has changed over the years

These are 31 stunning aerial images that shows what the landscape in Scotland used to look like.

Aerial view of Portobello, Edinburgh, showing the Western Bus Station

1. Portobello, Edinburgh

Aerial view of Portobello, Edinburgh, showing the Western Bus Station
Aerial view of Neidpath Castle, Peebleshire

2. Neidpath Castle, Peebleshire

Aerial view of Neidpath Castle, Peebleshire
Aerial view of Paisley, Renfrewshire

3. Paisley, Renfrewshire

Aerial view of Paisley, Renfrewshire
Aerial view showing the progress of a snowplough being halted by stranded vehicles on the A7 between Ashkirk and Hawick

4. Snow havoc in Scotland

Aerial view showing the progress of a snowplough being halted by stranded vehicles on the A7 between Ashkirk and Hawick
