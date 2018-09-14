Rod Stewart Live in Concert: how to get tickets, dates and venues

Legendary pop singer Rod Stewart is to embark on a UK tour of football stadiums and outdoor arenas in 2019.

In support of the release of his 30th studio album 'Blood Red Roses' the 73-year-old will set off on a seven-date tour beginning at Southampton FC's St Mary's Stadium on May 31.

The Scot will then take his signature voice to Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, Portman Road in Ipswich, the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton and the AECC in Aberdeen.

The tour concludes on June 14 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Classics and new hits

Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and a flurry of new hits. As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics from his glittering career.

Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his soon to be released new album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers – which is released almost 50 years to the date from when he signed his very first solo recording contract.

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be announcing Rod Stewart Live In Concert. We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

“As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.”

Full list of Rod Stewart Live In Concert tour dates

Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium, Friday, May 31

York, York Racecourse, Saturday, June 1

Milton Keynes, Stadium MK, Tuesday, June 4

Ipswich, Portman Road Stadium, Friday, June 7

Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium, Saturday, June 8

Aberdeen, AECC, Wednesday, June 12

Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium, Friday, June 14

Tickets for Rod Stewart Live In Concert can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.co.uk from go on sale at 9am on Friday 21 September, while pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 19 September and can be attained by pre-ordering Rod’s new album Blood Red Roses from www.hmv.com.